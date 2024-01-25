Complete Cast and Creative Teams Set for the Last Three Plays in Milwaukee Repertory Theater 2023/24 Season

Click Here has revealed complete cast and creative teams for The Chosen, Piano Men 2 and Nina Simone: Four Women, the final three plays of the theater’s 70th Anniversary Season.

The Chosen, adapted by Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok, runs March 5 – 31, 2024 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. It brings to life one of the most beloved novels of the 20th century sharing a deeply emotional story of faith, family and friendship. The Chosen cast features Eli Mayer(Ride the Cyclone, Arena Stage) as Reuven Malter, Ron Orbach (Indecent, Seattle Rep) as Reb Saunders, Hillel Rosenshine (The Lifespan of a Fact, Elmwood Playhouse) as Danny Saunders and Steve Routman (Killers of a Flower Moon, dir Martin Scorsese) as David Malter.

The Chosen is directed by Aaron Posner (My Name is Asher Lev, To Kill A Mockingbird, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Daniel Conway(The Tempest, ART), costume design by Helen Q Huang (Mary Stuart, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Noele Stollmack (What the Constitution Means to Me, Milwaukee Rep), sound design and original music by Joshua Schmidt (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep), voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), community consultant Miryam Rosenzweig (President and CEO of Milwaukee Jewish Federation) and stage manager Jade Bruno.

Next up, Piano Men 2 returns to the Stackner Cabaret, March 22 – May 19, 2024 with the talented Kenney Green-Tilford (Ain’t Misbehavin,Milwaukee Rep) and Steve Watts (Piano Men, Titanic the Musical and I Love a Piano, Milwaukee Rep). The production transforms the Stackner Cabaret into a sizzling, anything-can-happen Piano Bar where the best of rock, pop, classical, Broadway and more combine to create an unforgettable and unbelievably fun experience.

The final production in the Quadracci Powerhouse is Nina Simone: Four Women, April 16 – May 12, 2024. Written by Christina Ham and directed by Milwaukee native Malkia Stampley, Nina Simone: Four Women is a play with music that shines a light on how Nina Simone found her true calling and gave voice to a movement through impactful and inspirational song like “Mississippi Goddam,” “Go Limp” and “Sinnerman.” The play features Alexis J Roston (Ella, Milwaukee Rep) as Nina Simone, Matthew Harris (Downstate, Playwrights Horizon) as Sam, Gabrielle Lott-Rogers (Spitfire Grill, American Blues Theater) as Sarah, Brittney Mack (SIX, Original Broadway Cast) as Sweet Thing, and Toni Martin(Skeleton Crew, Westport Country Playhouse) as Sephronia.

Nina Simone: Four Women is directed and co-music directed by Malkia Stampley (Nunsense, Milwaukee Rep) with choreography by Marc Wayne, co-music direction and arrangements by Pamela Baskin-Watson, set design by Shaun Motley (Fences, APT), costume design by Yvonne L. Miranda (Seven Guitars, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Lynch (Choir Boy, Steppenwolf Theatre), sound design by Sartje Pickett (Love’s Labour’s Lost, APT), wig design by David Zimmerman, and stage managed by Jordan-Canon Kruia.

