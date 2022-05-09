BWW Review: True Story of THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL Will Inspire All Ages at FIRST STAGE

"I am Alexandra Scott, not the sickness that I've got." Now playing at First Stage, The Amazing Lemonade Girl is based on the true story of Alexandra Flynn Scott, the young girl who started a childhood cancer movement by literally turning lemons into lemonade. Written by James DeVita and directed by Molly Rhode, this hour-long play gives Alex space to tell her story -- the ups and downs, goods and bads, happys and sads.



Real-life Alex was diagnosed with cancer before her first birthday. In the play, she says she can't remember a time when she didn't feel sick. Alex and her family were in and out of hospitals, surgeries, and 10-hour drives to still other hospitals for all of her young life. In the midst of it all, Alex learned that the medicine that treats childhood cancer doesn't perform equally -- and what gave Alex her good days wouldn't necessarily bring good days to her friends at the children's hospital.



That set Alex in motion. At the age of four, she started a simple lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research. Over time, Alex's lemonade stand snowballed into an annual event, a media frenzy, country-wide support, and a goal to raise one million dollars. It's a goal Alex met before she passed away at the tender age of eight. Her legacy lives on in the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation -- and in works like The Amazing Lemonade Girl.



There are two casts of The Amazing Lemonade Girl, each with three young performers. I caught the purple cast. Rounding out the show are three local Equity actors who remain consistent throughout. In the purple cast, Alex is played by 12-year-old Maia Scherman. Scherman is responsible for steering the whole story and action, leading with total confidence and poise. She does ample justice to Alex's spunk and determination.



The rest of the ensemble plays multiple roles, but Liam Jeninga, a senior at Delavan-Darien High School, largely plays Alex's brother. He does a wonderful job of working through some of her brother's big feelings. Sanaiah Hibbler, a freshman at Oak Creek High School, floats with ease from character to character. Put all three together, and they're a stellar young cast.



Then there's the glue that holds these young performers together -- the outstanding James Carrington, Karen Estrada, and Rick Pendzich. Carrington is particularly delightful whenever he steps into the role of the doctor. Estrada and Pendzich are enough to make one teary-eyed as Alex's parents. Throughout Lemonade Girl, Carrington and Pendzich tap into their knack for humor, while Estrada once again impresses in how she so effortlessly and dependably shepherds the young performers in every First Stage production she graces.



When they're not jumping into various roles from Alex's story, the ensemble serves as a sort of youthful peanut gallery. What's both charming and thoughtful is how these characters are written through the eyes of a child, with all their big feelings and innocent questions -- likely mirroring and responding to the feelings and questions of the kids in the audience. It's smart writing and execution to say the least.



Then there's the production as a whole. The set features two areas separated by cubed shelving -- you know, the IKEA kind with cube-shaped cubbies and storage baskets. It's a playful move, as all of the show's props and costume changes are housed within these baskets. It's very much like playing dress-up at home. Costume Designer Austin Winter keeps the looks eye-popping with each character clad in a single color of the rainbow.



Lighting Designer Jason Fassl also turns to primary colors to set the mood. From washes of lemony yellow during happy moments to the flash of a camera as Alex makes headlines with her lemonade stand, the lighting smartly helps the audience know where they're at in the roller coaster of emotion that is Alex's story. And let's not forget Sound Designer Josh Schmidt. There are two musical notes that are played throughout the show. One is a happy chime, the other a more somber tone. Every time Alex has an up, good, or happy something happen, the cheerful chime rings out. And for every down, bad, or sad, we hear the somber tone.



I'm pleased to report that the show ends with a symphony of happy chimes as the ensemble shares all the immense good that the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is doing to this day. And while there are sad moments throughout, Alex constantly reminds the audience that it's not all bad, and good things are always right around the corner. The play is recommended for ages 7+, but within The Amazing Lemonade Girl are lessons, inspiration, and hope for children of all ages.



The Amazing Lemonade Girl is on stage now at Milwaukee's First Stage through May 15th, 2022.