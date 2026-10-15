BIG: THE MUSICAL to Open at Skylight Music Theatre

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Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast, musicians, and creative team for Big: The Musical, a family-friendly spectacle, running through the holiday season.

Featuring Skylight favorites, thrilling debuts, two alternating youth performer casts, live musicians, and an established creative team, Big: The Musical runs November 13 through December 27 in the Cabot Theatre.

After making a wish to be 'big,' 12-year-old Josh Baskin wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old adult in New York City. Navigating a world of jobs, relationships, and responsibilities, Josh discovers the joys and challenges of growing up, while realizing that childhood may be the most magical time of all. Based on the beloved 1988 film starring Tom Hanks, this musical celebrates the power of wishing, the value of friendship, and staying young at heart. With a book by John Weidman, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., a resonant takeaway is that sometimes growing up means remembering how to be a kid again.

'I am so excited to bring this show to the Cabot Theatre having worked with the authors on a revised version Off-Broadway in 2014 and continuing to make changes for this Skylight production,' says Michael Unger, Artistic Director. 'They are three of my favorite theatre artists, and I know Milwaukee audiences will treasure their humor, wit, and heart. All of the most iconic moments from the film are also in the musical (the big piano, the baby corn, the toy store and, of course, Zoltar). We have a stellar cast and production team to bring this film favorite to the musical stage. It will be yet another very special, fun-for-the-whole-family Skylight experience not to miss.'

Seen most recently on the Cabot stage as Mozart in Amadeus and Peter Quince in A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream in Skylight's 66th season, Zach Thomas Woods stars as dreamer Josh Baskin, portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1988 film. A Milwaukee-area performer for nearly fifteen years, Woods' additional Skylight credits include: The Full Monty, Les Misérables, Urinetown, and Hair! He has worked regionally with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Next Act Theatre, First Stage, and more.

Making her Skylight debut as Susan Lawrence, colleague and romantic interest to Josh Baskin, is Brianna Bauch. Most recently, she has appeared as Sue Snell in Carrie the Musical (TheatreZone), Lorraine in Jersey Boys (Music Theatre of Connecticut), and Isabella in Measure for Measure (Building A Brave New Theatre). Her credits also include A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas at Walt Disney World: Magic Kingdom. Bauch has worked with Skylight's Artistic Director, Michael Unger, on several shows with NewArts in Newtown, CT and originated the role of Hermia in the NewArts production of A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream in 2014, conceived and directed by Unger.

The supporting cast features familiar Skylight performers, including Carmen Risi as Mrs. Baskin (Kiss Me Kate, Hot Mikado), David Flores as MacMillan (Gypsy, Little Shop of Horrors), Frankie Breit as Paul (The Spitfire Grill, A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream), Shawn Holmes as Zoltar/Ensemble (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sister Act), and Brandite Reed as Miss Watson/Ensemble (The Full Monty, Little Shop of Horrors). Ira Kindkeppel-Longden portrays Billy Kopecki, after appearing in Skylight's 2024 production of Oliver! He has also performed with Milwaukee Rep and First Stage. Making his Skylight debut as Young Josh Baskin is Milo Eull, who has appeared with First Stage and Bombshell Theatre Co.

This musical adaptation of the 1988 hit film features a strong local presence, with University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts as a community partner, Milwaukee-area performers in the ensemble, and local young performers comprising the youth ensemble; all in total, there are twenty-nine cast members.

The creative team for Big: The Musical brings together three artists with established Skylight collaborations: Director Michael Unger, Music Director David Bonofiglio, and Choreographer Tori Watson. The team previously worked together on School of Rock (2023) and the world premiere of Juliet and Romeo (2025).

Big: The Musical continues Skylight Music Theatre's commitment to celebrating the transformative power of musical and theatrical arts through innovation, education, and entertainment for Milwaukee's diverse community. By bringing together professional artists, live musicians, youth performers, and community partners, the production reflects Skylight's dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for artists and audiences while sharing stories that explore the human experience.

Baird Private Asset Management proudly sponsor the Big: The Musical dress rehearsal.

Tickets are on sale now at SkylightMusicTheatre.org or through the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

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