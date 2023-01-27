Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seven GuitarsÂ marks Milwaukee Repâ€™s eighth production in Wilsonâ€™s iconic 10-play American Century Cycle.

Jan. 27, 2023 Â 
August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in March

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present August Wilson's Seven Guitars, March 7 - April 2, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Seven Guitars marks Milwaukee Rep's eighth production in Wilson's iconic 10-play American Century Cycle and Director Ron OJ Parson's 30th time directing a Wilson play.

August Wilson's Seven Guitars cast features Saran Bakari (Relentless, Timeline) as Ruby, Bryant Bentley (Piano Lesson, Portland Playhouse) as Red Carter, Kierra Bunch (King Hedly II, Court Theatre) as Vera Dotson, Marsha Estell (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Virginia Stage Company) as Louise, DiMonte Henning (Toni Stone, Milwaukee Rep) as Floyd "Schoolboy Barton, Vincent Jordan (Trouble In Mind, TimeLine Theatre) as Canewell, and Alfred Wilson (Two Trains Running, Goodman Theatre) as Hedley.

August Wilson's Seven Guitars is directed by Ron OJ Parsons (Named Chicago Tribune's 2022 Chicagoan of the Year for Theater) and features set designer Shaun Motley (Fences, APT), costume designer Yvonne L. Miranda (Ain't No Mo, Wooly Mammoth Theatre), lighting designer Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep), and sound designer Andre Pluess (Murder on the Orient Express, Milwaukee Rep).

What would you do for a chance to live out your dream? In 1940s Pittsburgh, struggling singer Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton's shot at stardom comes when a major recording studio offers an unexpected opportunity of a lifetime. Armed with newfound hope and a second chance, Floyd and his friends discover that dreams are heartbreakingly fragile when confronted by a world set against them. Seven Guitars, Milwaukee Rep's eighth production in August Wilson's iconic 10-play American Century Cycle, explores faith, artistry, humor, oppression and love set to the fiery rhythms and intense lyricism of American blues music.

August Wilson's Seven Guitars is sponsored by PNC Bank with Executive Producers Croen Foundation, Beverly and Tony Petullo and David and Cheryl Walker. It is a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

August Wilson's Seven Guitars runs March 7 - April 2, 2023 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Talks and Events

Pay What You Can: March 7 and 8 at 7:30pm

Early Bird Performance: March 14 at 6:30pm

Bus Matinee: March 22 at 1:30pm

TalkBacks: Following the 7:30pm performance on March 16, 23 and 30

Panel Discussion: Following the Wednesday, March 8 performance join us for a conversation with medical and public health professionals to discuss the topic Racial Health and Equity of Treatment.

Dinner Dialogue Series: Joins us for a delicious meal and healthy conversation surrounding the show on Monday, March 27 from 5-8pm at Sam's Place Jazz CafÃ© (3338 N Doctor MLK Jr Dr). To register visit www.MilwuakeeRep.com/ Engage-Learn

Access Services

Audio-Described Performance: Tuesday, March 14, 6:30pm - the show will be described for patrons who are blind or have low vision.

ASL Interpreted Performance: Thursday, March 23, 7:30pm - the show will be signed for patrons who are deaf or have low hearing.

Captioned Theater Performance: Sunday, April 2, 2pm- the show includes captions.

Information

Tickets: www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.

Hours: 12noon - 6pm; on performance days the Ticket Office remains open until 15 minutes past curtain.

Student Discounts: Students 18 and under can purchase $20 tickets for select seating areas.

25 & Under: Select $20 tickets available for patrons 25 & Under. (Select 25 & Under price at checkout online)

Group Sales: Discounted tickets for parties of 10+. Call 414-290-5340.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.




