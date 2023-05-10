World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point Theatre

Tipping Point Theatre will conclude its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada, with performances beginning on June 15, 2023, and running weekly through July 9, 2023. TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

When invited to her ex-girlfriend's wedding, Abby makes the decision to go...but not without a date; thus begins her journey into the world of online dating. Hoping for the best, she experiences a myriad of interesting, exciting and ultimately disappointing situations. And just when the search for something casual seems impossible, it's possible that she may just have found something significant.

"Game. Set. Match! Is a labor of love and is born out of my extensive online dating escapades," states Spada. "It is fast-paced and just about the length of a two-set Serena Williams tennis match when she was at the top of her game. It is a play that sheds light on the complex elements between the mental strategy of tennis, and the games that people play both on and off the court."

"Spada has written a clever, funny, honest, and heart-felt new play about the on-line dating scene that will resonate and appeal to anyone who has ever looked for love, no matter your sexual orientation" proclaims TPT Producing Artistic Director Julia Glander. "It plays with all the ups and downs, back and forth of a tennis match, and is fast-paced and engaging. Who doesn't want to root for love? It's a win win!"

TPT will host a very special opening night pre-glow reception on Saturday, June 17th beginning at 5 p.m. in the lobby preceding the 6 p.m. performance. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and wine will be served to all patrons with tickets to the June 17th performance.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Game. Set. Match! range from $28 to $48 depending on performance date and are now available for purchase by visiting Click Here. Discounts for seniors (62 and over) and military are available at the Box Office window located inside Tipping Point Theatre at 361 East Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167. Student tickets are also available for Thursday and Friday performances and can be purchased in person at the Box Office window for $20.

Discounts for groups of 15+ are available for purchase by contacting the Box Office at 248.347.0003, via email at tix@tippingpointtheatre.com or at the Box Office window.

ABOUT AUTHOR TRACY L. SPADA

A Metro Detroit native, Tracy L. Spada has returned home after a three-year hiatus in Virginia and Washington D.C. From a young age, Spada knew she had a passion for story and storytelling. Despite being told for years: "if there is anything else you can do instead of going into the arts, do that," her artistic fire only grew and led to a multifaceted career in theatre.

During her college years, Spada was given the responsibility of programming arts, concerts and theatre for her home city of Wayne, Michigan. After earning an Arts Management degree from Eastern Michigan University, her passion for cultivating theatre for young artists led her to positions at The Milan Performing Arts Center, creating the school's first drama program and Arts Booster Club, and at Northville High School where she directed and mentored students in every aspect of play production for many years. Spada worked as an Actors Equity Association Stage Manager and Actor at several professional theatre companies, and in 2007, she became one of the founding members of the original Tipping Point Theatre, serving as its Resident Stage Manager from its inception through 2020.

Years of dating misadventures and frustrations resulted in many entertaining stories for Spada's friends, but no love match. Not being one to shy away from the messy parts of life or art, Spada combined her experiences with her love of the game of tennis as inspiration for Game, Set, Match! It has seen staged readings with three different theatre companies, including The Ringwald Theatre and The Penny Seats Theatre Company.

THE CAST AND CREW

Caitlin Cavannaugh, Abby

Meghan VanArsdalen, Shea

Alysia Kolascz, Kyla

Kristin Shields, Actor 1

Janai Lashon, Actor 2

Lydia Hiller, Actor 3

Julia Glander, Producing Artistic Director/Director/Properties

Beth Torrey, Director/Properties

Tracy Spada, Playwright/Resident Stage Manager

Bill Van Gieson, Technical Director/Scenic Design

Kristin Ellert, Scenic Design

Neil Koivu, Lighting Design

Sonja Marquis, Sound Design

Shelby Newport, Costume Design

Mysti Plummer, Projection Design

Sofia Triantafyllidis, Production Assistant

GAME. SET. MATCH! PRODUCTION HISTORY

Play Reading #1 - Tipping Point Theatre - August 3, 2016

Play Reading #2 - The Ringwald Theatre (Gay Play Series) - June 30, 2019

Play Reading #3 - The Penny Seats Theatre Company (Zoom) - November 20, 2020

COVID-19 POLICIES

Tipping Point Theatre is committed to the safety and well-being of its staff, artists, and patrons. TPT will adhere to the protocols and policies of the Actors' Equity Association, the latest CDC guidelines, as well as all federal, state, county, and city guidelines. Properly fitted masks are encouraged while attending performances but are no longer required.

ABOUT TIPPING POINT THEATRE

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) produces professional theatre that celebrates the complex and beautiful realities of humanity with art that promotes empathy and inspires change within the community. Incorporated as a professional, non-profit 501(c)3 organization in the state of Michigan, TPT opened its doors in 2007 and operates under the direction of two local women artists, Julia Glander and Jamie Warrow, and is led by Board President Nannette Ret. TPT produces six main stage productions in a typical season in addition to special events and community education and outreach efforts, and operates out of its own 100-seat theatre in the heart of downtown Northville, MI. TPT is the recipient of over 35 regional theatre award nominations (with eight wins), and is a regular recipient of support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Shubert Foundation.