WICKED Announces Digital Lottery For All Performances At Detroit Opera House

WICKED: Detroit's most popular musical, will return to the Detroit Opera House January 24 – February 18, 2024.

In advance of the start of performances, the production announced today that it will offer a Lucky Seats digital lottery, giving fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets (including Lucky Seat fees) available per performance. To submit an entry for lottery tickets to WICKED, visit www.luckyseat.com beginning Friday, January 12.

Lottery Schedule:

For performances on January 24 – 28, entries must be received by

Friday, January 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Friday, January 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET. For performances on January 30 – February 4, entries must be received by Friday, January 26 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

For performances on February 6 – 11, entries must be received by Friday, February 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

For performances on February 13 – 18, entries must be received by Friday, February 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

For the Lucky Seat Lottery, fans who have been selected will be notified via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each (including Lucky Seat fees). No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate in a Lucky Seat Sweepstakes. You may enter one or more Lucky Seat Sweepstakes but may be selected for only one performance. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that multiple seats may be split up. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Only the winner may claim their tickets at the box office with a valid photo ID and the name on your account MUST MATCH the name on your photo ID. Winners are selected at random. Prizes have no cash value.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com



Performance times for WICKED appearing January 24 – February 18, 2024 at the Detroit Opera House located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit MI are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

Additional matinee performance on Thursday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets for WICKED are on sale now and can be purchased online at BroadwayInDeroit.com, and in person at the Detroit Opera House box office & Fisher Theatre box office.

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance be purchased in person at the Detroit Opera House & Fisher Theatre box offices or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.