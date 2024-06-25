Theatre NOVA to Present the World Premiere of DOCTOR MOLOCH by Carla Milarch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre NOVA will present the World Premiere of “Doctor Moloch” by Carla Milarch. The production runs July 12- August 4, 2024.

It’s 2029, and tech startup VitalAI is about to launch the first humanoid robot doctor, capable of personalized medicines and single-cell cancer detection. There’s only one problem: the good doctor has no empathy. When actress Serena Blaise arrives to teach him how to “be human,” she gets much more than she bargained for.

Directed by Briana O'Neal, featuring Shelby Bradley, Louie Chen, and Artun Kircali. The production and design team includes scenic designer Paul Taylor, lighting designer Jeff Alder, costume designer Marley Boone, sound designer Kennikki Jones-Jones, assistant director Mady Thetard, and properties designer/ stage manager Carolyn Pierce.

Proud to produce the hottest new plays at affordable prices, Theatre NOVA offers a subscription program as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price. Season subscriptions for our 10th anniversary season, which features all world premiere plays, are available now. Subscribers save on single ticket prices and guarantee their seats for all six plays through August 2025.

Subscribers get easy exchanges, no per-ticket fees, a pass to our Michigan Playwright’s Festival, and our eNewsletter, keeping them up to date on future events at the theatre. If patrons prefer to pick and choose which productions they’d like to see and when they would like to see them, our popular Flex Pass offers six tickets to use for any show and any date.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $28. Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. The general public may purchase tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance.

There is ample free parking and quick access to the city’s restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor’s YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.



Comments