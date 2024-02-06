The Penny Seats Theatre Company Will Move to Downtown Ann Arbor, Partnering with Cahoots

The partnership allows The Penny Seats to perform their upcoming mainstage season at Cahoots' renovated building.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica Grové Photo 1 INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica Grové
Emmy-Winner Richard Thomas Will Star In Grand Rapids Engagement Of HARPER LEE'S TO KILL Photo 2 Emmy-Winner Richard Thomas Will Star In Grand Rapids Engagement Of HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
The Flint Institute of Music Presents Stellar Line-up For February Photo 3 The Flint Institute of Music Presents Stellar Line-up For February
Theatre NOVA Kicks Off 2024 With FORTUNE By Deborah Zoe Laufer Photo 4 Theatre NOVA Kicks Off 2024 With FORTUNE By Deborah Zoe Laufer

The Penny Seats Theatre Company Will Move to Downtown Ann Arbor, Partnering with Cahoots

The Penny Seats Theatre Company has joined forces with Cahoots, a co-working space located in downtown Ann Arbor, to bring additional professional theater offerings to downtown throughout 2024 and, they hope, into the future. The companies announced today that The Penny Seats will take up residence at Cahoots, performing the entirety of its upcoming mainstage season at Cahoots' recently renovated building on the corner of Huron Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Ann Arbor. The theater will occupy Cahoots' Event Venue, which opens to the Fourth Street side of the building. The venue, which boasts an accessible stage and flexible seating, will host 3-week runs of each Penny Seats show, and will also serve as home for the company's rehearsals, auditions, and various administrative operations as well.

"In many ways, this partnership is one we've dreamed of," said Lauren London, The Penny Seats' Executive Director. "Although we loved being at the beautiful Stone Chalet on Washtenaw Avenue, we've longed to return to downtown Ann Arbor. But downtown rental and operational costs at marquee properties are often prohibitive for small, non-profit companies like ours, so it's hard to make the jump. Cahoots offers us the opportunity to finally do that, and to bring walkable, dinner-and-a-show evenings back to downtown Ann Arbor. We hope to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes for a fabulous night of theater, and introduces patrons to the world-class environment Cahoots has built here. We couldn't be more grateful and excited to begin this partnership."

The Penny Seats 2024 season is the first for its new Artistic Director, Julia Garlotte. Although new to the role, Garlotte has worked with The Penny Seats for the past six years, and is excited for the possibilities at Cahoots. "The Penny Seats' move into a new indoor home for my first season as Artistic Director is very exciting. We pride ourselves on our agile, flexible creativity as a company, and I know Cahoots does too. Getting the chance to call their beautiful space our home is a terrific opportunity for us to demonstrate who we are. I'm so looking forward to seeing what we and Cahoots can do together this year!" Cahoots Executive Director Chelsea Hohn echoed Garlotte's excitement. "We're thrilled to have the Penny Seats Theater company continue to grow here at Cahoots, and happy to host and support such a vibrant part of our arts community in Ann Arbor!"

The Penny Seats will stage all three of its mainstage shows at Cahoots in 2024. They are: Beehive: The 60's Musical, by Larry Gallagher, performing August 8-24; Usher, by John Sousanis, performing October 10-26; and The Men of Sherwood, by Joseph Zettelmaier, performing November 22-December 8. The lineup includes The Penny Seats' summer musical, which has in the past been performed outside in Ann Arbor city parks. Bringing the summer show indoors will be yet another first for the group.

"It's a big change, to be sure," says London. "We've loved staging summer theater in the park; it can be magical, and the City of Ann Arbor is second-to-none when it comes to park stewardship and recreation. But we've heard more and more that our patrons are craving a comfortable, climate-controlled experience in the summer, and moving inside this year will ensure we don't endure cancellations due to rain, wind, heat, or other factors. It's an experiment in comfort, one that provides added opportunities to experience all that downtown Ann Arbor has to offer. We hope our patrons will enjoy the summer musical at Cahoots this year!"

Tickets to all Penny Seats shows will be available on the Penny Seats website, Click Here, beginning 30 days before each show. Cahoots is located at 206 E. Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
MOIPEI Comes to The Mendel Center This Month Photo
MOIPEI Comes to The Mendel Center This Month

MOIPEI will make their Michigan debut at The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College on February 14th in Benton Harbor, MI for a special Valentine's evening with dinner at 6 PM followed by a performance by MOIPEI.

2
Photos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at The Farmington Players Barn Photo
Photos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at The Farmington Players Barn

Farmington Players Barn has released a first look at their production of Lend Me a Tenor. The play opens Friday February 9th and runs through Saturday the 24th in Farmington Hills. Check out photos from the production here!

3
Interview: James Anthony Tyler And Ken-Matt Martin Speak On INTO THE SIDE OF A HILLs World Photo
Interview: James Anthony Tyler And Ken-Matt Martin Speak On INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL's World Premiere at Flint Repertory Theatre

From February 2nd to 18th, fortunate theatregoers can witness the world premiere of Into the Side of a Hill by award-winning playwright James Anthony Tyler at Flint Repertory Theatre.

4
INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica Grové Photo
INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica Grové

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the impressive cast and creative team for their upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's timeless musical masterpiece, Into the Woods, running from February 15 - March 3, 2024 on The Maas Stage.

More Hot Stories For You

MOIPEI Comes to The Mendel Center This MonthMOIPEI Comes to The Mendel Center This Month
Photos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at The Farmington Players BarnPhotos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at The Farmington Players Barn
INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica GrovéINTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica Grové
Williamston Theatre to Receive $15,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the ArtsWilliamston Theatre to Receive $15,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
Into the Woods in Michigan Into the Woods
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (2/15-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS
Phantom Of the Opera in Michigan Phantom Of the Opera
Trenton Village Theatre (4/12-4/21)Tracker
Diva Royale in Michigan Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02)Tracker VIDEOS
Into the Side of a Hill in Michigan Into the Side of a Hill
Elgood Theatre (2/02-2/18)Tracker
Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0 in Michigan Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/02-5/05)
Annie in Michigan Annie
Fox Theatre (5/03-5/05)
ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in Michigan ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
Miller Auditorium (2/29-2/29)
A Little More Alive in Michigan A Little More Alive
Meadow Brook Theatre (2/14-3/10)
Dinosaur World Live in Michigan Dinosaur World Live
Miller Auditorium (4/20-4/20)
Hadestown in Michigan Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You