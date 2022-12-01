Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THIS IS YOUR ELEGANT NIGHTMAREâ€“THE WORK OF DARREN SHELTON Comes to Disco Walls This Month

"This Is Your Elegant Nightmare" will remain on display for the duration of December.

"This Is Your Elegant Nightmare" features selected works created by Darren Shelton from 2015-2022, curated by the artist. An opening reception will take place on December 10th from 5pm until 9pm at Disco Walls (2600 Belmont, Hamtramck) and will feature a live poetic performance by Kaitlyn Valor Bourque at 7pm.

Located at 2600 Belmont, Disco Walls is a former corner store turned multi-sensory space for all types of creators. Headquartered in an intimate space one block from Caniff St. in Hamtramck, Disco Walls provides marketing and curation services for creatives and businesses locally and globally.

For this show, a portion of gallery proceeds will be donated to Hamtramck-based Planet Ant Theatre, in support of the organization's ongoing mission to provide vital resources to local artists.

Shelton is a multi-discipline artist based in Detroit, MI. In addition to painting, Shelton is an actor, musician, and producer, a founding member of the Detroit record label Good Ground, and one half of the electronic duo MODHOUSE. Shelton is also executive director of the Planet Ant Theatre and a member of the Y Arts Advisory Board.

Shelton describes his painting style as "modern psychedelia" He characterizes the act of painting as an active, cathartic process, saying "It's about getting something inside of me out. Often when I complete a piece, it goes right into storage-so I've amassed a number of pieces that have never been on public display."


Admission to the opening reception and gallery are free, but donations to Planet Ant are encouraged. Space is limited to 30 persons at a time. Please register on Eventbrite to guarantee entry. (tiyen.eventbrite.com)

"This Is Your Elegant Nightmare" will remain on display at Disco Walls for the duration of December. Disco Walls Gallery is open Saturdays from 3pm - 8pm or by appointment.




