THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW With Live Shadow Cast Returns to Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium

The performance is on Friday, October 27, 2023.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Damn it Janet! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at Miller Auditorium! Tune in for a screening of the original unedited movie with the professional live shadow cast, Rocky Horror in Abundance. 

Join in for audience participation and a costume contest! There will be a VIP Meet & Greet with members of the shadow cast for a personal photo opportunity and autograph. The VIP Experience is limited to 200 guests & can be added to your ticket at the time of purchase, while supplies last. Merchandise and prop bags will be available at the show for purchase with cash only.  

Part of the PNC Bank Spotlight Series, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meat Loaf as bad boy Eddie, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff.  




