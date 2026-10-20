THE POISONER National Tour Closes in Detroit This Month

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The Poisoner comes to Detroit for the final stop of its seven-city national tour. Performances will be followed by a talkbacks connecting the play to the water, press, and water justice work happening in Flint, Detroit, and across Michigan.

The Poisoner follows a determined journalist who returns to his hometown to uncover a devastating cover-up of water contamination...and the powerful forces determined to keep the truth buried. A neo-noir thriller about deception, institutional failure, and the fight for accountability, the play asks the question at the heart of every community's struggle for justice: are we ever safe?

Written by first-time playwright and Michigan native M.M. Haney and directed by two-time Obie Award-winning director Lee Sunday Evans, The Poisoner asks who is accountable when the systems meant to protect us fail, and what it takes for communities to take back control of the resources they depend on.

"There are parallels across the Midwest with communities wrestling with their own questions about data centers, water, accountability, and who has the power to be part of democratic decision-making processes. This is proof the questions in The Poisoner aren't Flint's questions alone, but ours collectively,' said director Lee Sunday Evans.

In Michigan, the questions it raises about lead, control of water resources, and public trust are still being lived and fought over across the state today.

EVENT DETAILS

October 29, 7:30 PM

October 30, 7:00 PM

October 31, 3:00 PM

Marygrove Theatre | 8425 West McNichols Road, Detroit, MI

Tickets: https://the-poisoner-detroit.eventbrite.com/

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Thursday and Friday performances will include talkbacks with Melissa Mays and Nayyirah Shariff from Flint Rising and Sylvia Orduño with the People's Water Board Coalition, two groups at the center of Michigan's fight for clean, affordable, publicly controlled water. We will also be joined by journalists from Michigan Radio: News Director Vince Duffy and Lindsay Smith, creator of the award winning "Not Safe to Drink" to talk about the journalist's angle of the play and the real-life crisis.

2 buses will be provided for residents of Flint to attend the Friday, October 30th performance for free. Interested individuals can visit https://thepoisonerplaybus.rsvpify.com for more details.

"We know this isn't real. These are actors. That's not whatever that office is. You all know that. And five minutes into The Poisoner, you are the reporter and you are the father of the child. And you are in the nursing home. The friend of somebody who actually did fight."

- Michael Moore, Filmmaker & Activist

ABOUT THE POISONER

The Poisoner is a universal tale - an unraveling of the deception, abuse of power, and utter negligence of early 2000s Midwestern water politics. In a neo-noir thriller driven by a determined journalist who returns to his hometown and uncovers more than he bargained for, The Poisoner invites audiences to question: are we ever safe?

Presented by Citizen56 and Uncommon Productions, the production is a fictional work inspired by the Flint water crisis of 2014, aiming to engage audiences and amplify awareness about the persistent challenges faced in Flint, Jackson, Newark, Pittsburgh, and other communities grappling with aging infrastructure, water contamination, and the fight for corporate and government accountability.

The Poisoner is currently on a 7-city national tour running September 17 through October 31, 2026. Tour cities include Bethlehem, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Kenosha, WI; Madison, WI; De Pere, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; and Detroit, MI. In each city, the production will engage directly with local communities and connect with organizers, advocates, and residents fighting for clean air, safe water, and community control of the resources that corporations have long sought to exploit. The show originally premiered at New York's acclaimed La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in 2024 on the 10-year anniversary of the Flint water crisis. More info: uncommonproductions.com/the-poisoner



Photo Credit: Richard Termine

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 03 Hrs 36 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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