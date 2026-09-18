THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Open at St. Dunstan's Theatre

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild invites audiences to experience the intimate and emotionally powerful musical The Last Five Years, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, October 9–18, 2026, at St. Dunstan's Playhouse in Bloomfield Hills.

Directed by Jamie Richards, with music direction by Matt Horn, the production is produced by Kathy Brooks and features set and lighting design by Obie Burch. The Last Five Years tells the story of the five-year relationship between aspiring actress Cathy and rising novelist Jamie. The innovative, almost entirely sung-through musical follows the couple's relationship from two different perspectives: Jamie tells their story chronologically, beginning when they first meet, while Cathy begins at the end of their relationship and travels backward through time. The two characters share the stage only once—at their wedding, in the middle of the show.

Adding an especially personal connection to this production, Jamie and Cathy will be played by real-life couple Andrew Martin and Alyssa Alonte. Martin and Alonte were recently seen onstage together in St. Dunstan's June production of Head Over Heels in the Outdoor Greek Theatre. Now, the pair reunite on the St. Dunstan's stage to bring this beloved two-person musical to life.

The production team includes Jamie Richards, Director; Matt Horn, Music Director; Dana Applebaum, Assistant Director; Kathy Brooks, Producer; Obie Burch, Set and Lighting Design; Tracy Murrell, Costume Design; Chris Steinmayer, Sound; Emma Maurice, Ruth Bennett and Emma Maurice, Tickets and Eric Franz and Marc Myers, Co-Stage Managers.

The Last Five Years is rated PG-13 and is recommended for adults and older teens. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 13 Hrs 24 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Michigan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming