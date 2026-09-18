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THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Open at St. Dunstan's Theatre

The musical follows aspiring actress Cathy and rising novelist Jamie through their relationship in reverse and forward chronology.

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THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Open at St. Dunstan's Theatre

St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild invites audiences to experience the intimate and emotionally powerful musical The Last Five Years, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, October 9–18, 2026, at St. Dunstan's Playhouse in Bloomfield Hills.

Directed by Jamie Richards, with music direction by Matt Horn, the production is produced by Kathy Brooks and features set and lighting design by Obie Burch. The Last Five Years tells the story of the five-year relationship between aspiring actress Cathy and rising novelist Jamie. The innovative, almost entirely sung-through musical follows the couple's relationship from two different perspectives: Jamie tells their story chronologically, beginning when they first meet, while Cathy begins at the end of their relationship and travels backward through time. The two characters share the stage only once—at their wedding, in the middle of the show.

Adding an especially personal connection to this production, Jamie and Cathy will be played by real-life couple Andrew Martin and Alyssa Alonte. Martin and Alonte were recently seen onstage together in St. Dunstan's June production of Head Over Heels in the Outdoor Greek Theatre. Now, the pair reunite on the St. Dunstan's stage to bring this beloved two-person musical to life.

The production team includes Jamie Richards, Director; Matt Horn, Music Director; Dana Applebaum, Assistant Director; Kathy Brooks, Producer; Obie Burch, Set and Lighting Design; Tracy Murrell, Costume Design; Chris Steinmayer, Sound; Emma Maurice, Ruth Bennett and Emma Maurice, Tickets and Eric Franz and Marc Myers, Co-Stage Managers.

The Last Five Years is rated PG-13 and is recommended for adults and older teens. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

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