Sydney James Harcourt and James Ginty Will Appear in the Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

Sydney James Harcourt, a Grammy Award-winning Broadway performer and film and television star, and James Ginty, a movie and television star, will appear in Julius Caesar at the 2023 Interlochen Shakespeare Festival. Performances are June 30 and July 1, 2, & 3 at 8 p.m. in the Upton-Morley Pavilion at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

"It has been a great pleasure to bring back James and Sydney for this production. Exploring this dynamic play with these talented performers who also happen to be dear friends has been a special experience. Their connection offstage adds to their wonderful chemistry throughout the performance.", said Bill Church, artistic director of the Interlochen Shakespeare Festival.

James Francis Ginty (Brutus) is celebrating over 30 years performing at Interlochen Center for the Arts, where he first arrived as a junior camper (dance major) in 1991. Ginty has enjoyed a wide ranging professional acting career that has spanned film (Surrogates, K-19: The Widowmaker, Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight), television (Grey's Anatomy, Blue Bloods, Chuck) and theater (Seattle Repertory Theatre's, Romeo and Juliet (Romeo)). This is his third season performing with the Interlochen Shakespeare Festival. He previously appeared in Macbeth (Macbeth) and Much Ado About Nothing (Benedick). Ginty studied acting at the Juilliard School of Drama and is currently studying Film & TV Production at USC's School of Cinematic Arts.

An original cast member of Hamilton, Harcourt received a Grammy Award for his feature performance on the show's soundtrack and plays the character Phillip Schuyler, the doctor, and an ensemble member in the show's Disney+ version. (He went on to play the part of Aaron Burr on Broadway after Leslie Odom Jr's departure in 2016.) The versatile singer, actor, and dancer also starred on Broadway in American Idiot and The Lion King. Among his many off-Broadway roles, Harcourt played the part of Joe Scott in the critically acclaimed original cast of Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country at The Public Theatre, for which he received a Drama Desk nomination. He has also appeared in several popular television series, including Blue Bloods, NCIS, Elementary, Younger, The Good Wife, Law and Order, and Enchanted. A former All State camper and Interlochen Arts Academy graduate, Harcourt is a frequent guest artist and collaborator at Interlochen. In 2023 he participated in the world premiere of Mukti at Lincoln Center, appeared in the title role of Othello at the 2022 Interlochen Shakespeare Festival, delivered the commencement address to the Arts Academy class of 2021, and in 2020 he served as a producer and director of ONE, a multidisciplinary work that was performed by Arts Academy students at Miami's New World Center. He also collaborated with Arts Academy students on an original multidisciplinary work titled Resolve that was performed at New York City's National Sawdust in 2019.

Tickets for the Interlochen Shakespeare Festival's Julus Ceaser performances are available at https://www.interlochen.org/concerts-and-events/all-events?search=julius.

