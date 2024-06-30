Student Blog: Hello!

My first blog post! Here I will introduce myself and talk a little bit about me!
Here we go, my very first blog post with BroadwayWorld! I am SO excited to be joining this wonderful, theater-loving community, and I can’t wait to share more about my life as a college student and theater intern with you this summer!
Anyway, hello! My name is Natalie, and I have never written a blog before, so please bear with me <3 How about we start with some rapid-fire facts about me:
About a month and a half ago I finished my freshman year of college. At first, leaving felt wonderful, A) because I missed home and B) because it meant I was done with calculus(!!!). Now, the feeling is bittersweet. I love being home and I missed my friends and my dog and my room, but I do miss the people and the community I built at U of M. But really, there’s no need to be sad, because I’ll be back in two months (which is actually crazy?)!
This summer has also proven to be full of new opportunities and experiences. Since the beginning of May, I have been working as a Social Media & Marketing Intern at Broadway Grand Rapids, which brings touring Broadway shows to Grand Rapids, Michigan! (Be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and TikTok @broadwaygr.) It has been such an incredible experience so far, and I can’t wait to talk about it more in future blog posts. So far, we have successfully hosted a three-week run of Wicked, and are currently in preparations for MJ the Musical, which opens July 9!
As you could probably guess, I am a HUGE theater nerd. Like I quite literally could talk about musicals and songs and overall theater lore for HOURS.
Some theater facts about me:
Well, I guess that wraps up this first post from me! If you made it this far, thank you so much for reading, and I can’t wait to share even more with you as the summer goes on.
Peace and love,
Natalie
