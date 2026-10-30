Spotlight: U-M Theatre & Drama presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE in Michigan

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The University of Michigan Department of Theatre & Drama presents Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, running November 19–22 at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre in Ann Arbor. Use promo code BWW2627 to save $5 on all tickets.

Written by Moisés Kaufman, the Tony- and Emmy-nominated playwright behind The Laramie Project, Gross Indecency reconstructs one of history's most infamous legal scandals. In 1895, Oscar Wilde sued the Marquess of Queensberry for criminal libel after being called a "posing sodomite." The lawsuit backfired catastrophically, triggering two additional trials that charged Wilde with "gross indecency with male persons." Using trial transcripts, personal correspondence, interviews, and other source materials, Kaufman chronicles Wilde's downfall—a moment when the brilliance of an artistic genius was eclipsed by scandal and imprisonment.

Performances run November 19 at 7:30 PM, November 20 & 21 at 8:00 PM, and November 22 at 2:00 PM. Buy tickets online and apply the code automatically, or enter BWW2627 at checkout. The promo code is valid for select SMTD performances through the end of the 2026–27 season and must be redeemed online in advance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 30 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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