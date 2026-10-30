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Spotlight: U-M Theatre & Drama presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE in Michigan

See the story of Oscar Wilde's imprisonment in U-M's production of GROSS INDECENCY

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Spotlight: U-M Theatre & Drama presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE in Michigan

The University of Michigan Department of Theatre & Drama presents Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, running November 19–22 at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre in Ann Arbor. Use promo code BWW2627 to save $5 on all tickets.

Written by Moisés Kaufman, the Tony- and Emmy-nominated playwright behind The Laramie Project, Gross Indecency reconstructs one of history's most infamous legal scandals. In 1895, Oscar Wilde sued the Marquess of Queensberry for criminal libel after being called a "posing sodomite." The lawsuit backfired catastrophically, triggering two additional trials that charged Wilde with "gross indecency with male persons." Using trial transcripts, personal correspondence, interviews, and other source materials, Kaufman chronicles Wilde's downfall—a moment when the brilliance of an artistic genius was eclipsed by scandal and imprisonment.

Performances run November 19 at 7:30 PM, November 20 & 21 at 8:00 PM, and November 22 at 2:00 PM. Buy tickets online and apply the code automatically, or enter BWW2627 at checkout. The promo code is valid for select SMTD performances through the end of the 2026–27 season and must be redeemed online in advance.

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