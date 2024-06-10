Spotlight: SPRING AWAKENING at FIM Elgood Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with poignancy and passion you will never forget. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock & roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

Join this group of late 19th-century German students on their passage, as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in this daring, remarkable and one-of-a-kind musical.

Comments