Shakespeare Royal Oak Opens 22nd Season This Thursday In Starr Jaycee Park

Shakespeare Royal Oak returns to Starr Jaycee Park for its 22nd season Thursday night as Love's Labors Lost opens for two weekends of performances through Sunday, August 6. Tickets are available now online at Click Here. A complete performance schedule follows this release.

For its main stage production, Shakespeare Royal Oak will go back to the 1980's with a University spin on Shakespeare's Love's Labors Lost. In this production, three college frat dudes agree to try the impossible: swear off love to get their grades up. But three bodacious sorority gals turn these gnarly guys' world upside down. Directed by SRO veteran & Break The Chain Theatre's Artistic Director Craig Ester, the cast includes: Jonathan Jones, Dan Johnson (Actor's Equity Association Member), Maurizio Rosas-Dominguez, Dominik Greyson, Ashley Kay, Tayler Jones, Chania Malcoum, Princess Beyonce Jones, Mason Gaida, Cassius Merriweather, LaShanette Harrison, and Tiaja Sabrie. Tickets for Love's Labors Lost are on sale now at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com. Tickets are $30 in advance with day-of tickets available at the Starr Jaycee Park box office for $35.

“One of the best things we've created at Shakespeare Royal Oak is our fabulous education curriculum,” states SRO founder and executive director Ed Nahhat. “Our students get a top-notch experience in the park, parents get to see their children perform this incredible work, and we have built a legacy. Several of our KidsAct and Teen Ensemble participants have gone on to work with us and other area theatres professionally, and that makes us so proud.”

This week (July 24-28), the SRO Teen Ensemble will complete their 2-week program, staging a never-before-seen-on-the-SRO-stage show, The Winter's Tale! The play follows the intense familial drama between two life-long friends and their children's unexpected love story. Inspired by Percy Jackson, the production will pull heavily from Greek mythological elements, and will be an exciting challenge for all students. The students will present three, pay-what-you-will public performances on the Starr Jaycee Park stage at 7pm July 30,31, and August 1.

For students entering grades 1-8, Shakespeare Royal Oak is proud to offer KidsAct! July 31 - August 4 with a public performance on Saturday, August 5 at 11am in Starr Jaycee Park. During this six-day program, students will learn Shakespeare, safe sword fighting and stage combat, and improv skills from area theatre professionals. KidsAct tuition is $260 per student with last-minute registration available now online at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com/education.

Since 2001 Water Works Theatre Company, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) company, has presented Shakespeare Royal Oak and other award-winning productions. Shakespeare Royal Oak enhances the quality of life in its community by offering Michigan's premier outdoor professional Shakespeare event in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park. The company provides a place to call home for local professional actors, designers, directors, teachers, and other artists in a dynamic collaboration with skilled volunteers and other community supporters. More information including how to support Shakespeare Royal Oak is available at: www.shakespeareroyaloak.com.