STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April

Tipping Point Theatre will continue its 15th season on April 13th at 8 p.m. with the modern theatrical classic Steel Magnolias. TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy." Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength-and love-which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Based on author Robert Harling's real-life observations of his mother's and sister's weekly "disappearances" into the "forbidden world" of the neighborhood beauty salon, Harling recalled that the women seemed to emerge from the salon transformed--not only in physical appearance but spiritually, holistically, having shared a secret, sacred space with other women. The beauty salon was a world that embodied "feminine mystique" in a way that was simply alien to men.

Steel Magnolias was also written to honor Harling's sister who died at an early age from type-1 diabetes. Harling recalls that merely months after his sister's death her husband remarried and it shocked him to hear his very young nephew call the new wife "mom." It was too much for Harling who, heartbroken, insisted that his sister's story and life be remembered; Harling, pen in hand, crafted this story about family, legacy, and remembrance.

The production is directed by TPT Co-Producing Artistic Director Jamie Warrow; her first time directing for the organization. Warrow confesses that "there is one line, in one particularly tender moment of the play, that really encapsulates the love and friendship that these women share. Near the end of the play, after sacrifice and pain, after unimaginable loss, M'Lynn unexpectedly arrives at Truvy's Beauty Salon. M'Lynn confides that 'more than anything I wanted to come Here...' revealing that Truvy's Beauty Salon was not just a place for aesthetics--it was a haven for healing. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to direct this play. I am so moved by the resiliency, strength and vulnerability of these women--all living "steel magnolias" who easily embrace life's joys and rise to the challenge of life's sorrows as an impenetrably loyal and loving circle of friends. I think that this play is beautifully written and resonates as deeply honest. I particularly appreciate the humor of the play, particularly in the darker times, when these women prove that laughter really does have the power to heal."

The play originally opened Off-Broadway at the WPA Theatre in New York City on March 28, 1987. The production transferred to the Lucille Lortel Theatre on June 19, 1987, and closed on February 25, 1990 after 1,126 performances. The play made its Broadway debut in 2005 and opened at the Lyceum Theatre, in previews starting on March 15 and officially opened April 4, and closed on July 31, 2005, after 23 previews and 136 performances.

TPT will host a very special opening night pre-glow reception on Saturday, March 15th beginning at 5 p.m. in the lobby preceding the 6 p.m. performance. Hors d'oeuvres and wine will be provided free of charge to all patrons with tickets to the March 15th performance.

ABOUT AUTHOR ROBERT HARLING

Born in Dothan, Ala., Robert lived in several Southern towns -including Madison, Ga. - before his family settled in Louisiana when he was 12. Upon graduation from Tulane Law School, rather than take the bar exam, he opted to become an actor in New York. After years of productive work as an actor in voiceovers and commercials, family trauma inspired him to write his play Steel Magnolias. He adapted his play into the popular film of the same title, which was filmed entirely on location in Natchitoches, La., where the events that inspired the story took place. He has also written the screenplays for Soapdish, The First Wives Club, The Evening Star and Laws of Attraction. For television, he created and executive produced the ABC series "G.C.B." Current projects include writing the book for the stage musical of Soapdish and the book for a musical version of the film Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day.

THE CAST AND CREW

Sonja Marquis, Truvy

Taylor Congdon, Annelle

Jan Cartwright, Clairee

Sara Kmiec, Shelby

Sarah B. Stevens, M'lynn

Julia Glander, Ouiser

Jamie Warrow, Director

Tracy Spada, Stage Manager

Bill Van Gieson, Technical Director

Kristin Ellert, Scenic Design

Savanah Wright, Properties

Neil Koivu, Lighting & Sound Design

Amelia Rose Glenn, Costume Design

