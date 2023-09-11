Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore

This timeless musical comedy is set to run through September 24th.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

The Encore, Southeast Michigan’s premier professional musical theatre company, opened their 15th Anniversary Season last week with the much-anticipated production of Little Shop of Horrors. Check out all new production photos below!

Little Shop of Horrors, a cult classic with a twist, tells the tale of Seymour, a hapless florist who discovers an unusual plant that seems to have a taste for human blood. As the plant, Audrey II, grows and demands to be fed, Seymour is faced with moral dilemmas complete with comedic chaos, all set to an infectious score by Alan Menken with lyrics by the late Howard Ashman (the team behind Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast). This production is delighting both dedicated fans and newcomers alike with its perfect blend of dark humor, catchy tunes, and memorable characters.

"We are absolutely thrilled to kick off our 15th anniversary season with Little Shop of Horrors," says Dan Cooney, the co-director behind the production. "This show has a special place in the hearts of many, and we are proud to be delivering a fresh and exciting interpretation that pays homage to its roots while adding our own unique touch."

The production is sponsored by Dexter Family Dentistry, a trusted name in oral health care. A fun fact: Dexter Family Dentistry also sponsored The Encore’s first production of “Little Shop” in its very first season. Fans of the show will know that it is with a sense of humor that Dr. Brent Kolb and Dr. Derek Robison chose to sponsor this production, which features a sadistic dentist (played originally in the film by Steve Martin).

In addition, The Encore's “Producer's Circle”, a dedicated group of individuals passionate about supporting the arts, has generously contributed to ensure the success of Little Shop of Horrors and the entire 15th anniversary season. "Their unwavering support reflects the vital role that theater plays in our community and the lasting impact it has on both the performers and the audience," adds Cooney.

The cast is led by Tyler J. Messinger as Seymour Krelborn, Ash Moran as Audrey, Owen Squire Smith as the dentist Orin Scrivello,William Scott Davison as the Voice of Audrey II, Keith Kalinowski as Mr. Mushnik, Sabrina Dahlgren as Ronnette, Leah Wilson as Crystal, and Trinity Wolff as Chiffon. Vaugh Louks is the puppeteer. The production is co-directed by Dan Cooney and Anna Dreslinski (who also serves as choreographer), with music direction by R. Mackenzie Lewis. The set is designed by Sarah Tanner, with costumes by Marilee Dechart, props by Anne Donevan, lighting design by Joseph Walls, sound design by Jess Glynn. Dani Bluteau serves as the production stage manager with Ariel Sheets and Jada McCarthy serving as assistant stage managers. The production runs through September 24th on The MAAS main stage. 

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker Photography

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Trinity Wolff, Leah Wilson, and Sabrina Dahlgren

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Sabrina Dahlgren, Leah Wilson, and Trinity Wolff

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Keith Kalinowski

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Leah Wilson

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
William Scott Davison

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Ash Moran

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Ash Moran

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Keith Kalinowski

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Owen Squire Smith (background Sabrina Dahlgren, Leah Wilson, Trinity Wolff)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Owen Squire Smith

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Owen Squire Smith (background Leah Wilson, Sabrina Dahlgren, Trinity Wolff)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Owen Squire Smith (background Leah Wilson, Sabrina Dahlgren, Trinity Wolff)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Ash Moran

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Sabrina Dahlgren, Leah Wilson, Ash Moran and Trinity Wolff

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Ash Moran

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Keith Kalinowski and Tyler J. Messinger

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Owen Squire Smith

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Owen Squire Smith

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Ash Moran

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Leah Wilson

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Ash Moran, Keith Kalinowski, Owen Squire Smith

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Ash Moran and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Ash Moran

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Ash Moran

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Ash Moran and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Tyler J. Messinger and Audrey II (Puppeteer: Vaughn Louks, Voice: William Scott Davison)

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Encore
Ash Moran




Recommended For You