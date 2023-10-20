Photos: First Look At University of Michigan and The Encore's Collaboration of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre and Dance has teamed up with The Encore Musical Theatre Company. This exciting partnership, sponsored by Main Street Optometry in Dexter, continues performances in The Maas Theater at The Encore, located in the historic Copeland building in Dexter, Michigan through October 29.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful and heartwarming musical that has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the show charms audiences with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

What truly elevates this collaboration is the participation of Vincent Cardinal, a distinguished Michigan professor and esteemed member of The Encore’s Board of Directors. Cardinal, who is directing the production, brings a wealth of expertise, bridging these two exceptional institutions, and ensuring that audiences have an opportunity to see the future stars of musical theater gaining the invaluable experience of working in a professional setting.

“The Encore, with its intimate setting and commitment to producing Broadway-worthy productions, is the ideal venue for this collaboration.” Says Cardinal. “Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, and I have been talking about a collaboration for quite some time now and we are thrilled that it is finally coming to fruition!”

Tickets for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee can be purchased through The Encore’s box office at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI, by calling 734-268-6200 or by visiting their website at Click Here. Ticket prices range from $38 - $54, with $28 tickets available for patrons 12 and under and $20 student rush tickets starting two hours prior to each performance (subject to availability).



Drew Perez Harris, Evan Hoefer, Abby Aziz, Ella Thomas-Montgomery

Michael Fabisch

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer

Abby Aziz and Caleb McArthur

Logan Saad

Alyssa Sunew

Brendan Dallaire

Abby Aziz

Alyssa Sunew

Michael Fabisch

Michael Fabisch

Logan Saad, Abby Aziz, Ella Thomas-Montgomery, Evan Hoefer, Caleb McArthur

Ian Coursey

Ian Coursey and company

Alyssa Sunew, Abby Aziz, Ella Thomas-Montgomery, Evan Hoefer, Caleb McArthur

Brendan Dallaire

Ian Coursey and Logan Saad

Aidan Jones and the company of Spelling Bee

Aidan Jones and the company of Spelling Bee

Abby Aziz, Ella Thomas-Montgomery, Evan Hoefer, Caleb McArthur

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer

Brendan Dallaire