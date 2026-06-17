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Paula Poundstone to Return to Wharton Center in East Lansing

The performance will take place on Friday, October 2.

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Paula Poundstone to Return to Wharton Center in East Lansing

Known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit, Paula Poundstone is making her return to Wharton Center this fall on Friday, October 2, 2026. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 18, at 10AM, at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, or  online.
 
Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her relatable comedic voice and quick wit that has become the stuff of legend. She regularly plays theatres across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me. She also voiced the character 'Forgetter Paula in the feature films Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

Paula has starred in several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, which nabbed a cable ACE award for Best Comedy Special. Paula has starred in two television series, both entitles The Paula Poundstone Show. Paula's second book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year. Paula has released five albums and is featured in several documentaries and compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

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