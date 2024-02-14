Oakland University Brings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR To Its Varner Stage

Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar," on Feb. 15-18 and Feb. 20-24 in the newly renovated Varner Studio Theatre on the campus of Oakland University.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, "Jesus Christ Superstar" is a rock opera loosely based on the final seven days in the life of Jesus Christ, as told through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The production has received worldwide acclaim and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

"In celebration of its 50th anniversary, productions of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' are popping up all over the country," said Suzi Regan, guest director. "But from what I can see, none of them are gender fluid, which means non-traditional casting for roles that are typically male."

For example, in OU's production, Faith Green will be performing the role of Jesus Christ, while Chanelle Beach will play Mary Magdalene. The role of Judas Iscariot will be performed by Rachel Nesbitt.

"I feel so lucky to be a part of this cast; everyone is remarkably talented, and on top of that, they're all wonderful humans," Beach said. "We've had a blast putting this show together, and we're all thrilled to be able to share it with the audience."

Nesbitt agreed, "It means everything to be a part of this cast, and to have this role (Judas) is an honor," Nesbitt said. "It's my favorite role I've ever played. It's also massive shoes to fill. Millions of people know this story, and I hope I do it justice."

Green hopes audiences will come to the show with an open mind.

"If someone out there is feeling uncomfortable or hesitant to come to the show, I would encourage them to just give us a chance," Green said. "If they come in with an open mind, my guess is that they'll walk away with an appreciation of the work that this cast and crew has done to tell a deeply moving story."

The production also features Musical Director Alissa Hetzner, Dance Choreographer Deanna Aguinaga, and Intimacy and Fight Director/Choreographer Jen Pan.

"The legacy of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is validated when a whole new generation - who were not a glimmer in their parents' eye in the 1970s when it was first produced - can find meaning in the music, words, and story and make it their own, in their own voice, for their own time and share it with an audience of their peers," Regan said. "It's super gratifying to witness."

Tickets are $25 general and $20 for students, and can be purchased online at www.etix.com. For more information about this and other performances, visit www.oakland.edu/smtd/performances-and-events.

Performance Schedule

• Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.