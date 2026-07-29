THE MAD ONES Musical to Benefit Downriver Arts Council in Wyandotte

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Ms. Jami's Voice Studio is proud towill present The Mad Ones, a contemporary musical by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, in a special three-night run Thursday, August 6, through Saturday, August 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the James DeSana Center for Arts and Culture, 81 Chestnut Street, Wyandotte.

More than just a production, The Mad Ones is a fundraiser supporting the Downriver Council for the Arts "Save the DCA" campaign, helping preserve the home of local arts programming for generations to come. Proceeds from ticket sales will first cover production expenses, with all remaining funds benefiting the Save the DCA campaign.

Produced by Ms. Jami's Voice Studio, the production features a cast of just four performers, current and former students of the studio. The show is co-directed by Jami Krause and Molly Boudreau.

The cast includes Sam: Cameryn Beaty-Burnett, Kelly: Evelyn Howes, Adam: Zach Haddad, and Bev: Lexi Stapula.

With its soaring indie-folk and pop-inspired score, The Mad Ones is an intimate, emotionally powerful musical told almost entirely through song. The story follows 18-year-old Samantha Brown as she sits behind the wheel of her first car, facing a life-changing decision. Through memories of her adventurous best friend Kelly, her devoted mother, and her high school sweetheart, Samantha confronts grief, fear, and the courage it takes to choose her own future. Since its Off-Broadway premiere, the musical has become a favorite among audiences for its heartfelt storytelling and acclaimed contemporary score.

"This production is especially meaningful because it brings together current and former students of our studio to give back to the organization that has supported so many visual and performing artists over the years," said Jami. "The Downriver Council for the Arts has been our home since 2019, and we're honored to use the power of live theater to help ensure it continues serving our community."

Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 6-8, at 7:30 p.m. at the James DeSana Center for Arts and Culture, 81 Chestnut Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door (cash only) or in advance through Downriver Council for the Arts.

For theater lovers and community supporters alike, The Mad Ones offers a moving evening of contemporary musical theater while helping support the future of the arts in Downriver. Suggested for ages 13+

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