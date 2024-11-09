Noel Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER Opens Next Month At Birmingham Village Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Birmingham Village Players will present Noel Coward's Present Laughter for two weekends only December 5-15, 2024. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8PM. Sunday matinees start at 2PM.

What is Present Laughter about? It depends on who you ask. Nancy Arnfield, the Director of Birmingham Village Players (BVP) production of the Noel Coward classic, says it's about the antics of a group of close friends. "They are "pretenders" to high society who have polished their behaviors to mimic those above them. The primary character is a reluctantly aging matinee idol who experiences the "loneliness of fame."

However, the story takes a slightly different twist when you ask Kerry Milliron, the actor who plays that leading man. "Present Laughter is about a talented, brilliant, handsome man, whose close circle of friends - driven by their own seething jealousy - seek to undermine his amorously generous nature."

Humor...and humorous roles...come easily to Milliron. "I had just come from playing broad physical comedy as Sir Andrew Aguecheek in Shakespeare Royal Oak's production of Twelfth Night, when I saw the audition notice for Present Laughter," said Milliron. "This is a completely different kind of comedy, in which surface behavior is always politely restrained, while the undercurrents teem with lust and intrigue."

According to Arnfield Present Laughter "is the epitome of English "high comedy" based upon subtle wit rather than more obvious humor." And she should know. Arnfield is a fan of the works of Noel Coward's and has directed several of his shows.

"I was fortunate enough early on to be introduced to the tradition of "comedy of manners" as part of the Hilberry Theatre," said Arnfield. "I found it suited my sensibility well." She also got to know a group of actors in England who worked with Coward which solidified her connection to the playwright.

"The audiences can expect a version of the play that I hope embodies the standards set by Noel Coward himself," said Arnfield.

But Milliron takes a more contemporary approach. "I think people will be deliciously surprised to enter a proper English drawing room and find the games people play there just as savage and salacious as the Real Housewives," added Milliron.

Individual reserved tickets are $30 (includes ticketing fee). Flex packages are also available. For $250 you will receive 10 tickets redeemable for any combination of shows. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or by placing an order on the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.

About The Village Players:

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights @ Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.

