NATIVE GARDENS Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The comedy Native Gardens, by Karen Zacarías, runs March 20 through April 14, 2024, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

High-powered lawyer Pablo, and his doctoral candidate, very pregnant wife, Tania have just moved into their dreamhouse. It needs some work, but they’re excited to be next door neighbors to community stalwarts Frank and Virginia. A disagreement over a long-standing fence line spirals into a hilarious war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. Will anyone come out smelling like a rose? Or will it all turn to....fertilizer?

“This show humorously challenges assumptions,” says Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. “You move into a new house; you want to get along with your neighbors. Everything starts off fine, but then an assumption leads to a clarification, which leads to the truth. Sometimes that truth becomes a much bigger deal than it should.”

Michael De Souza and Stefania Gonzalez play Pablo and Tania, while Tobin Hissong and Mary Robin Roth are Frank and Virginia.

Native Gardens is directed by Travis W. Walter. Scenic design is by Christa Tausney, costume design by Krista Brown, lighting design by Neil Koivu, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager and Stacy White is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. Native Gardens is suggested for audience members high school and up.