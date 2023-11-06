Miller Auditorium to Partner With Essential Needs This November and December

Help students in need this winter by supporting WMU's Essential Needs (formerly known as Invisible Needs).
POPULAR
Miller Auditorium will be partnering with Western Michigan University's Essential Needs (previously known as Invisible Needs project) this November and December. This collaboration aims to provide crucial support to students facing food insecurity and other essential needs. Throughout this period, a designated donation box will be available Mon. through Fri. Noon through 6 p.m. during regular box office hours and prior to shows, accepting contributions of various food items and winter necessities. The items needed are as follows:
Essential Needs, formally known as The Invisible Need Project, is the umbrella program for multiple initiatives that address unmet basic needs on campus including the on-campus food pantry. They believe that unmet basic needs should not be a barrier to continued academic engagement and student success.
Last year, the Essential Needs food pantry distributed a record high of over 10,000 bags of food and personal care products to WMU students. The current usage of the food pantry has increased by 223% since Fall 2022, highlighting the growing demand for such essential resources among the student body
Videos
|A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)
|Jagged Little Pill
Miller Auditorium (1/16-1/17)
|Into the Woods
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (2/15-3/03)
|Route 66
Meadow Brook Theatre (4/24-5/19)
|ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
Miller Auditorium (2/29-2/29)
|A Magical Cirque Christmas
Miller Auditorium (12/06-12/07)
|Disney's Frozen
Detroit Opera House (11/29-12/17)
|Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson
The Inspired Acting Company (12/01-12/17)
|SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
|The little town of christmas
Clintondale Community theatre (12/14-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You