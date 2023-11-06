Miller Auditorium to Partner With Essential Needs This November and December

Miller Auditorium will be partnering with Western Michigan University's Essential Needs (previously known as Invisible Needs project) this November and December. This collaboration aims to provide crucial support to students facing food insecurity and other essential needs. Throughout this period, a designated donation box will be available Mon. through Fri. Noon through 6 p.m. during regular box office hours and prior to shows, accepting contributions of various food items and winter necessities. The items needed are as follows:

Pasta & Sauce

Peanut butter & Jelly

Breakfast Items

Vegetarian Soups

Canned Proteins (chicken, tuna, beans)

Easy to Cook / Ready to Eat Meals

Personal Care Items (toothpaste, soap, shampoo & conditioner, etc.)

Winter gear

Essential Needs, formally known as The Invisible Need Project, is the umbrella program for multiple initiatives that address unmet basic needs on campus including the on-campus food pantry. They believe that unmet basic needs should not be a barrier to continued academic engagement and student success.

Last year, the Essential Needs food pantry distributed a record high of over 10,000 bags of food and personal care products to WMU students. The current usage of the food pantry has increased by 223% since Fall 2022, highlighting the growing demand for such essential resources among the student body