Lillian Tang and AJ Denomme Named 2026 Sutton Foster Award Winners

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Lillian Tang from Bloomfield Hills High School and AJ Denomme from Dakota High School were named Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role at the 14th annual Sutton Foster Awards Showcase held at Wharton Center on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The award—named in honor of Michigan's own Broadway star, Sutton Foster—is a celebration of outstanding achievement in individual artistry, vocal, dance, and acting performance for two leads in a high school musical theatre production. Lillian and AJ were two of the 150 high school drama students from across Michigan to compete for th­e award.

“I never thought I was going to be here. Everyone is so talented, and everyone works so hard. To hear my name being called out … I was SO excited,” reflects Lillian, on the moment she heard her name announced for Outstanding Performer.

Lillian and AJ will head to New York City to compete in The National High School Musical Theater Awards—otherwise known as the Jimmy Awards—on Monday, June 22, 2026, held this year at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

“If you had told freshman-year-me that this was even a possibility, he would have lost his mind. I can't believe that this is real right now,” says AJ, of his experience at this year's Sutton Foster Awards Showcase. “Growing up, I always wanted to do theatre because of my mom; she's been an actor all my life. I didn't start until high school, and now that I'm here … I don't even know how to describe it, what this heals in my younger self. It's possible, and you can always reach your dreams.”

Finalists for Outstanding Actress are:

From Milford High School, Ella Kusina

From Henry Ford ll High School, Eva Leora

From Bloomfield Hills High School, Lillian Tang

From Romeo High School, Tierny Tocco

Finalists for Outstanding Actor are:

From Troy High School, Omar Atasi

From Dakota High School, AJ Denomme

From Interlochen Arts Academy, Ravi Mampara

From Lakeview High School, Luis Rodriguez

The finalists will each receive a $1,000 cash scholarship, and two nominees will travel to NYC to compete in the 2026 Jimmy Awards.

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