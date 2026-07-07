THE MOTH MAINSTAGE to Return to Wharton Center in East Lansing

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The Moth Mainstage will return to Wharton Center in partnership with Michigan Public, featuring a line-up of writers, performers, and other unique national and Michigan storytellers on Friday, November 13, 2026. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 10AM.



The theme of this storytelling event is TIGHTROPE. Storytellers will spend the evening sharing extraordinary true stories about what happens when there's no clear path—only the courage to keep moving forward. Featuring tales of balancing without a net. Trusting your gut. Taking the leap before you know where you'll land. Of big gambles and near misses, quiet acts of bravery and glorious mistakes. Of sending the text, booking the flight, sharing the secret you've carried for years, and watching everything change.



The Mainstage tour is The Moth's signature live show, featuring a carefully curated lineup of storytellers—writers, artists, adventurers, community members, and unexpected voices—sharing true personal stories, told live and without notes. In recent years, this annual show has been held in front of sell-out audiences in Dearborn, East Lansing, Flint, Detroit, and, most recently, Ann Arbor. Don't miss The Moth's return to Wharton Center. One step can change the whole story.

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