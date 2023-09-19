Ken Ludwig's MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE Opens the Season At Meadow Brook Theatre

The game's afoot when everyone's favorite detective returns in the Michigan premiere of Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are investigating the Bohemian king's stolen letters.

Faced with their toughest case yet, the duo joins forces with American actress, Ilene Adler, and encounters dozens of other characters. As the international mystery unfolds, they discover spies, blackmail and the most cunning of criminal masterminds, Professor Moriarty.

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty runs October 4 through 29, 2023, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills.

“A few years ago, we presented Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, also by Ken Ludwig,” says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. “Our audiences loved it. Ken Ludwig's Moriarty is in the same class. It's the international mystery you expect from Sherlock Holmes, but with a comedic twist that will have you laughing while you're trying to guess what happens next.”

The cast is filled with MBT audiences' favorites, some even reprising their roles from Baskerville, including Ron Williams as Sherlock Holmes and Phil Powers as Dr. Watson. Rounding out the cast are Jennifer Byrne (Irene Adler and others), Stephen Blackwell (Professor Moriarty and others) and Cheryl Turski (Daisy and others).

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty is directed by Travis W. Walter, with scenic design by Jen Price Fick, costume design by Liz Goodall, lighting design by Brian Debs, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Anthony Guest is the fight choreographer and Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager.

Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

As Covid-19 continues to be changing situation, check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at Click Here for the latest information as we work to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit Click Here or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.