Interview: Winners of the SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Speak On Their Experiences And The Upcoming Jimmy Awards®

Hear from 2 exceedingly talented high school students about their experience with the Sutton Foster Awards!

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Mark Bonney (left) and Jillian Armstrong (right)
Photo by McGraw Media

This month, two Michigan high school students, Jillian Armstrong from Milford High School and Mark Bonney from Detroit School of Arts, will compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards®. 116 high schoolers across Michigan competed in the Sutton Foster Awards (SFA), and Armstrong and Bonney were this year’s winners for Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role. 

The Sutton Foster Awards is a yearly program headed by Wharton Center’s Institute for Arts & Creativity with the goal of promoting and rewarding excellence in theatre education across Michigan. Every year, high school student actors are professionally judged in their respective productions for the chance to be a part of the Sutton Foster Awards. Lead by professionals in the theatre industry, nominees grow and develop their skills over the course of 2 weekends toward the end of the school year. At the end of the program, nominees present a live show for the friends, family and the larger Michigan community. This year, the final showcase was held at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit on May 21st. 

Interview: Winners of the SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Speak On Their Experiences And The Upcoming Jimmy Awards®
Participants of the Sutton Foster Awards
Photo by McGraw Media

Many winners and participants of the Jimmy Awards® have gone on to be professional theatre actors, including stints on Broadway, Broadway national tours, West End productions and more. Put simply, this program has made an insurmountable difference in elevating the significance of arts education in high schools all around the country. 

BroadwayWorld Michigan had the honor of interviewing SFA winners Jillian Armstrong and Mark Bonney ahead of the Jimmy® Awards, which takes place this year on June 26th, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City. Read our interviews below! 

BroadwayWorld Michigan: Can you introduce yourself to readers?

Jillian Armstrong: This past fall, Milford’s musical production was White Christmas and I played the role of Betty Haynes. 

Mark Bonney: I attend Detroit School of Arts. I recently played Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. After high school, I plan to attend college majoring in Musical Theater and am hoping to book my Broadway debut. 

How did you initially get involved in the Sutton Foster Awards program?

Armstrong: I first got involved with the Sutton Foster Awards last year as a junior.  I was nominated for my role of Lady Larken in the musical Once Upon a Mattress. I was blessed to receive second runner up. I was overjoyed when I was told I was invited back again this year because my first experience was unforgettable. I also had kept in touch with many of the participants from last year and it was exciting to see them again.  

Bonney: I was nominated through my school for our production of Joseph and participated in the workshop/audition. 

What have you gained from participating in the Sutton Foster Awards program? 

Armstrong: I have made many new friendships and connections to other students just like me from all around the state as a result of the Sutton Foster Awards. When you go to the Sutton Foster Awards you get to work with industry professionals who have a wealth of knowledge and experience that help create an amazing show every year. 

Bonney: Participating in the SFA has helped me develop new skills, make new friends and gain a valuable experience on a historic stage.

Interview: Winners of the SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Speak On Their Experiences And The Upcoming Jimmy Awards®
Mark Bonney at the Sutton Foster Awards
Photo by McGraw Media

What aspect of the showcase was the most rewarding and why? 

Armstrong: The most rewarding part of the show is the performance. To pull a show together so quickly and perform on stage with so many talented and hard working artists is unlike anything else. And if that was not enough, to do it at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit was an unforgettable experience. 

Bonney: I believe the most rewarding aspect of the showcase is the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience. Being able to showcase my talent and hard work is an incredible feeling. Additionally, being able to connect with other performers and industry professionals provided valuable networking opportunities and helped me grow as a performer.

How does it feel knowing that you are among a select few high school students across the country given the opportunity to participate in the Jimmy Awards? 

Bonney: It feels absolutely amazing to know that I get the chance to perform on the same stage as Broadway legends with kids my age. Being able to perform with someone who shares the same dream as me is wonderful.

Do you have any advice for future participants (or hopefuls) in the Sutton Foster Awards program?

Armstrong: My best advice for future participants is to really dig deep into your character.  The voice is important, but storytelling and knowing your text is what makes the audience feel something and want for more. Also, always come prepared to work and memorize as much as you can beforehand. And most importantly, always be kind! 

Interview: Winners of the SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Speak On Their Experiences And The Upcoming Jimmy Awards®
Jillian Armstrong at the Sutton Foster Awards
Photo by McGraw Media

Bonney: I believe some good advice for future participants would be to protect your peace, practice and prepare as much as possible, stay positive and confident and be yourself. Don't be afraid to take risks and put yourself out there. Remember to have fun and enjoy the experience. Lastly, be open to feedback and use it to improve your skills and performance.

Is there anything else you'd like to mention?

Armstrong: I would not be here without the support from my parents, my friends/family and faith in Jesus. I would also like to also thank my directors and coaches, Ms. Weeks, Mrs. Lambrecht, Mrs. White, Ms. Miller and Ms. Suzanne for the countless hours of work to help me achieve my goals. Finally, I cannot thank the Sutton Foster Awards enough for giving me this incredible opportunity!

The Sutton Foster Awards is a part of Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity, supported by MSU Federal Credit Union and Piper & Gold Public Relations, with additional support from Nancy Passanante. To learn more about the Sutton Foster Awards, visit whartoncenter.com, and to learn more about the Jimmy Awards®, visit jimmyawards.com

While tickets for the Jimmy Awards are sold out for this year, livestreaming information will be available at jimmyawards.com/news a few days before this year's event.



