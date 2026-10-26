Interview: Jordan McKnight of RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY®

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When people think of the circus, they might think of the animal performers, BUT this is a new kind of show. The Greatest Show On Earth® is a two-hour live talent show featuring the world’s best acts. This action-packed modern circus is filled with heart-pounding stunts, incredible acrobats, and immersive family moments that keep Children Of All Ages© fully engaged. From high-flying trapeze to gravity-defying acrobatics, every act is designed to wow. Performers flip, twist, soar, and launch through the air in a nonstop display of strength, precision, and courage that pushes the limits of what feels possible.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth® playing Van Andel Arena this week, October 29 - November 1, 2026, and we had a chance to interview Jordan McKnight, a Ringling Circus performer, ahead of the stop.

Broadway World Michigan: What are some things that are different/ unique in this show, without giving too much away, that guests might think of when they think about the Circus?

Jordan McKnight: This is Ringling re-imagined. This is a contemporary version that has party vibes. There is so much joyful energy shared with the audience. Just bring your smile because we will have ours!

BWM: For the first time in the 150 years of the Ringling Circus, there is a very high-energy soundtrack with music from teen country music singer Maddox Baston. How do the acts and music keep that full-on energy for a full 2-hour show, with only a 20-minute intermission?

Jordan: Music does give life to the show. We use so many different types of music, and they all have high energy. From pop music to original Ringling music, there’s something for all generations to enjoy. The connection between the performers and the audience keeps the enthusiasm going throughout the show.

BWM: What is your part in the show?

Jordan: My act in the show is contortion. I have done live performances for 14 years.

BWM: Can you tell us about it and the training that goes into it?

Jordan: My training consists of stretching and strength training, but with my extreme flexibility, I need to have body control. My act includes artistry and personality. My goal is to get everyone to smile!

BWM: What is your favorite stunt and/ or illusion to perform in the show?

Jordan: I would say my body dislocation is pretty unexpected. My arms and knees move and twist in ways they aren’t supposed to. It’s always an “ooh and ahh” moment!

BWM: What is your favorite moment in the show?

Jordan: A favorite moment for me is when I do a stunt that I call the “twisty.” Basically, I twist my upper body like a bottle cap and then let it twist back into shape. Of course, I like seeing all the reactions.

BWM: What is something you look forward to the most about coming back to Grand Rapids and the Van Andel Arena?

Jordan: I have been to Grand Rapids a few times with other touring shows. I enjoyed how walkable the city was. I loved being outdoors, and the city offers this experience. Also, the people are quite friendly.

BWM: What would you tell people to get them to come see the Ringling Circus?

Jordan: Ringling is a special experience. You will see unbelievable acts performed by performers who have worked throughout their lives to bring you an extraordinary show, creating an unforgettable memory for you and your family.

You remember your first circus. Now it’s their turn. Ringling is a childhood moment filled with awe, laughter, and unforgettable family time- the kind of experience every kid deserves. For a limited time, families can enjoy all the circus fun with $15 kids’ tickets, making it easier than ever to create those first circus memories together.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth® playing Van Andel Arena this week, October 29 - November 1, 2026. To spark even more fun and join the celebration, follow @Ringling on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and online ringling.com. Fans can also extend the experience beyond the arena through Ringling Kids YouTube content, including Bailey’s Doghouse and The Ringlings, a digital series that connects families with Ringling before and after the live show.

For more information on upcoming shows at Van Andel Arena, follow their social media: on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, and online at vanandelarena.com.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 11 Hrs 48 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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