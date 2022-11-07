Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ISN'T IT QUEER? New Song Cycle To Premiere In Michigan This Month

Isn't It Queer? will show for one night only on Wednesday November 16, at 8:30pm.

Nov. 07, 2022  

ISN'T IT QUEER? New Song Cycle To Premiere In Michigan This Month

Isn't It Queer?, a new song cycle by composer and lyricist HARRY CASTLE is to premiere in Ann Arbor. Featuring Claire DeJean (The Voice Season 15), Alex Humphreys (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway), Tomias Robinson and Owen Scales (The Muny), Isn't It Queer? explores the highs and lows of what it means to be a young queer person today.

Written over the last three years, the characters in this show have in common the experience of being othered because of the way their capacity to love is viewed by society. Some speak directly from queerness, some speak to queer phenomena, and some simply speak and are queer.

Isn't It Queer? will show for one night only on Wednesday November 16, at 8:30pm in Ann Arbor's McIntosh Theater. Admission is free and unticketed, and donations will be collected in aid of Michigan trans+ advocacy organisation Stand With Trans.



Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok at Theatre NOVA Photo
Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok at Theatre NOVA
Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor’s resident nonprofit professional theatre, has released production photos for their production of “Sanctuary City” by Martyna Majok, which runs through November 27, 2022. Check out the photos here!
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Returns To The Fisher Theatre February 28 - March 5 Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Returns To The Fisher Theatre February 28 - March 5
The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will return to Detroit at the Fisher Theatre from February 28 to March 5, 2023.
Digital Lottery Announced For HAMILTON in Detroit Photo
Digital Lottery Announced For HAMILTON in Detroit
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Detroit have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (Tuesday, November 15) in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre. A
Farmers Alley Theatre Presents the World Premiere Production Of A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE Photo
Farmers Alley Theatre Presents the World Premiere Production Of A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT
On the heels of our sold-out, extended runs of Bright Star last summer and A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder this fall, Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett to West Michigan audiences. 

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok at Theatre NOVAPhotos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok at Theatre NOVA
November 6, 2022

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor’s resident nonprofit professional theatre, has released production photos for their production of “Sanctuary City” by Martyna Majok, which runs through November 27, 2022. Check out the photos here!
Break The Chain Theatre Company Short Play Festival To Run, November 12-13Break The Chain Theatre Company Short Play Festival To Run, November 12-13
November 4, 2022

​​​​​​​Break the Chain Theatre Company, a new and up and coming theatre group aiming to tell the underrepresented stories of people of color in the Detroit community will be opening their season with the 'BTC Short Play Festival' running November 12th and at 2pm at Matrix Theatre Company.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Returns To The Fisher Theatre February 28 - March 5JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Returns To The Fisher Theatre February 28 - March 5
November 4, 2022

The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will return to Detroit at the Fisher Theatre from February 28 to March 5, 2023.
Digital Lottery Announced For HAMILTON in DetroitDigital Lottery Announced For HAMILTON in Detroit
November 4, 2022

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Detroit have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (Tuesday, November 15) in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre. A
Farmers Alley Theatre Presents the World Premiere Production Of A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETTFarmers Alley Theatre Presents the World Premiere Production Of A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT
November 4, 2022

On the heels of our sold-out, extended runs of Bright Star last summer and A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder this fall, Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett to West Michigan audiences. 