ISN'T IT QUEER? New Song Cycle To Premiere In Michigan This Month

Isn't It Queer?, a new song cycle by composer and lyricist HARRY CASTLE is to premiere in Ann Arbor. Featuring Claire DeJean (The Voice Season 15), Alex Humphreys (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway), Tomias Robinson and Owen Scales (The Muny), Isn't It Queer? explores the highs and lows of what it means to be a young queer person today.

Written over the last three years, the characters in this show have in common the experience of being othered because of the way their capacity to love is viewed by society. Some speak directly from queerness, some speak to queer phenomena, and some simply speak and are queer.

Isn't It Queer? will show for one night only on Wednesday November 16, at 8:30pm in Ann Arbor's McIntosh Theater. Admission is free and unticketed, and donations will be collected in aid of Michigan trans+ advocacy organisation Stand With Trans.