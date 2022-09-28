Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hilberry Theatre To Host Block Of AIDS Memorial Quilt And Raise Funds For Corktown Health At Production Of RENT

This production performs live on-stage now through October 2 at the Hilberry Theatre located at 4743 Cass Ave.

Sep. 28, 2022  
The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, in the College of Fine, Performing, and Communication Arts at Wayne State University is proud to present Rent with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson. Directed by Michael Barnes, this production performs live on-stage now through October 2 at the Hilberry Theatre located at 4743 Cass Ave.

Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and survival in the precarious climate of the East Village in 1980s New York City. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon written by Jonathan Larson follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Facing their problems head-on, they make personal self-discoveries and find what really matters most in life.

During the run of Rent, the Hilberry Theatre will host a block of the 54-ton AIDS Memorial Quilt, which is the premiere symbol and living memorial of a generation lost to AIDS as well as an important HIV prevention education tool. A past member of the Hilberry Graduate Company, Alan Harvey, died due to pneumonia caused by AIDS shortly after receiving his M.F.A. diploma. Theatre and Dance at Wayne will be dedicating the run of Rent to Alan, and the Quilt will serve as a demonstration that the themes covered in Rent are not only relevant to the present but are close to home as well.

Additionally, Theatre and Dance at Wayne is using this production to raise money for Corktown Health's Housing and Emergency Financial Assistance programs which are designed to help clients living with HIV stay engaged or to reengage in medical care.

Rent marks the Hilberry Theatre's final musical production before the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance moves to the new Hilberry Gateway in Winter 2023. The cast of primarily third year Hilberry Graduate Actors presents an exciting opportunity to see incredible talent in this historic venue.

Tickets are selling fast! Prices start at $15 for students, $18 for seniors and Wayne State alumni, faculty, and staff, and $22 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2022-2023/rent, by phone at 313-577-2972, or in-person at the Box Office up to two hours prior to performance time. This production contains mature subject matter.


