Grammy-Winning Boz Scaggs to Kick Off 2023-24 Season at FIM Capitol Theatre

Boz Scaggs, a Grammy-winning, multi-genre artist making music for more than 50 years, is coming to FIM Capitol Theatre 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Tickets are on sale now from $45 to $245.
VIP packages are available for Boz Scaggs’s concert Aug. 5. The Front Row VIP Package includes one front row ticket, the VIP Tour Package includes a premium reserved ticket in rows 2-12, and both packages include an autographed poster, a Boz Scaggs canvas tote bag, one exclusive Boz Scaggs VIP merchandise item and a commemorative tour laminate.
In 1967, Scaggs joined the Steve Miller Band in San Francisco, performing on that group's albums Children of the Future and Sailor, before launching his solo career with 1968's seminal Boz Scaggs LP. Scaggs continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on influential 70s albums.
His 1976 album Slow Degrees became a massive commercial breakthrough, reaching Number Two and remaining on the album charts for 115 weeks. It spawned three Top 40 hit singles: "It's Over," "Lido Shuffle," and the Grammy-winning "Lowdown." Subsequently, "We're All Alone” from the same album became a #1 single for Rita Coolidge.
Tickets are available at tickets.thefim.org, 810-237-7333 or at one of the FIM Ticket Center box offices at either the FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.
