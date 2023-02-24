Good Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This March

Good Ground, the Detroit-based house and techno record label, returns to Planet Ant to present Hamburgerland, a fast-food-themed dance party on March 4, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Good Ground is fresh off a two-week run curating a dance stage at The Dirty Show, and is building momentum with another exciting themed party. This combo party offers two rooms of music: Good Ground's PlayPlace in Ant Hall and Big Mac's Bungalow in the adjoining Ghost Light Bar for a packed night of imaginative fast-food fantasy. In the PlayPlace, Good Ground residents Devin Jetski, Darren Shelton and Enthusiast will be joined by FemmeDom resident Auntie Chanel. Big Mac's Bungalow, headed by Mac Diesel, will see him joined by Griffmoth, Freakos Wavy, and Mad Libs. Psychedelic analog visuals will be provided by CreatureStation.

Enthusiast will kick things off on the sidewalk with his Beats 'N' Meats grill-and-dj act, with burgers and hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and pop-up Freakos Munchies will be on hand to dish out ribwiches throughout the night. Costumes are highly encouraged for this event and both rooms will be decorated in the spirit of classic fast-food decor.

"We've been blown away by the overwhelming response to our parties and our label's recent releases," co-founder Darren Shelton said. "Everyone on the Good Ground team is focused on scaling up these themed events and we're grateful our community has been so eager to go all out for them."

Good Ground Presents: Hamburgerland on March 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227034®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fra.co%2Fevents%2F1646473?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and $15 at the door. Saturday, March 4th, 2023, 8:00p.m. - 2:00a.m. at Ant Hall and Ghost Light Bar (2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck, MI 48212. Tickets start at $10 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227034®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fra.co%2Fevents%2F1646473?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

More information on Good Ground can be found at goodgrounddetroit.com.