Go Comedy! Will Host HOMECOMING WEEK Next Week

For nearly 15 years, Go Comedy! Improv Theater has been a cornerstone of improv and sketch comedy in metro Detroit. From impacting the lives of more than 1,000 students in Go U! The Improv Academy to being the home of hundreds of improvisers, Go Comedy! has positively influenced Metro Detroit and beyond. This summer, Go Comedy! will welcome home several native Detroiters for Homecoming Week - a week-long comedy festival featuring several original performances and workshops August 9-13. Tickets and workshop registration are on sale now at GoComedy.net.

Homecoming Week will also launch a new Public Capital Campaign to ensure Go Comedy! continues its legacy as a home for Improv Comedy and Improvisers in Metro Detroit. Through several programs, the for-profit theater is turning to the community for additional support during a time when many local and small theater companies are also struggling. "Our community in Ferndale, and throughout metro Detroit has been really terrific in supporting us for nearly 15 years," states Go Comedy co-founder and director Tommy LeRoy. "Since our return to live audiences, we've honestly struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels, so we're giving our community additional ways to help us continue being a place to laugh, see a show, learn to improvise and have a really great time."

Among the programs being offered, is the ability to "adopt a seat" in the theatre with a sponsorship or memorial tag, silent auctions during Homecoming Week events, and more.

Wednesday, August 9

Da Bureau Has Something To Say

The beloved and bewildering improv troupe Da Bureau has something to say in their new sketch comedy show, “Da Bureau Has Something to Say”. This hilarious group will tell you just what’s on their mind with scenes featuring hungry big boys, advertising pitches, reality show dating, lactose-based poetry and one very big bed- all told in the stinky, spicy, smut-covered voice of Da Bureau

7:30pm

Tickets: $15

Thursday, August 10

Big Fun Murder

Go Comedy! is bringing back it's popular original sketch comedy, Big Fun Murder, after a successful run earlier this year. In this hilarious comedy, A ghost has one final chance to solve their own murder. The audience can help them remember what happened and guess at who did it as they re-live their last day in this completely improvised murder mystery. Featuring Lola Ahearn, Chris Fortin, Steve Grain, Keenan Mullaney, Patty Rooney, and Jared Simard, Big Fun Murder is directed by Keenan Mullaney.

7:30pm

Tickets: $15

Thursday Night Improv Block

Torch Song

An original Impovised Musical Show featuring Jeremy St.Martin and special guest Alec Helwig

Music Director: Zach Kwiecinski

Queers on Parade

Members of Go Comedy!'s LGBTQ+ Improv Troupes take the stage for a queer musical improv show featuring Cari Sue Murphy, Tess Hannah, Scott Myers, Malen Taylor, Amber Hunt and Courtney Kamen

Music Director: Jeremy St.Martin

9:30pm

Tickets: $15

Friday, August 11

A Very Special Homecoming Week Go Comedy! All Star Showdown

The theater's signature show continues to be The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown which has played on Friday and Saturday nights continually for over 13 years. During Homecoming Week, this show will feature Go Comedy! Alumni including Jaime Moyer, Bryan Lark, Dez Walker, Jess Kay, and Billy Crawford with current Resident Company members Cari Sue Murphy and Doug Kolbicz. The All Star Showdown puts two teams of improvisers in an improv competition tailored to challenge their abilities, think on their feet and give audiences a roaring good time. The cast also plays for audience members who take home fabulous prizes when their team wins. It's a night of hilarious laughs and great times!

7:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Moyer Melee

The Go Comedy! Alumni reunion continues with three very special shows in the Friday Night late show including:

She Knows, She Knows

Formed in 2019 She Knows She Knows is a collection of all female improvivers and one of the only troupes in Detroit dedicated to the Harold form. Starring: Molly Alampi, Miranda Fyfe, Michelle Giorlando Tess Hannah, Sonia Khaleel, MaryBeth Kolbicz, Emily Quail, Anna Reid

Presto Change-O

Following the all-women troupe, is Presto Change-O, featuring five Go Comedy! Alums. Tim K, James Quesada, Chris DiAngelo (also a co-founder of Go Comedy!), Erik Heilner, and Matt Nass creates a series of seemingly unrelated characters and scenarios and blends them into a connected medley throughout the show. Now you see it?

The Friday Night Late Show concludes with this very special set featuring Jaime Moyer as she challenges her fellow improvisers to create epic scenes in this legendary campaign of hilarity. Starring: Jaime Moyer, Alex Bergmans, Lauren Bickers, Chris Fortin, Bryan Lark, Travis Pelto, Anna Reid, and Courtney Kamen

9:30pm

Tickets: $30

Saturday, August 12

The Parent Trap: The Lord of The Twins Trilogy

Go Comedy! Alumni Nicole Pascaretta, Julia Schroeder, and Director James Quesada bring you a theatrical reimagining of The Parent Trap (the 1998 Lindsay Lohan version, duh!). The show is a toast and a roast of nostalgia, pop culture indulgence, and the things that shape our idea of a perfect story.

Nicole and Julia use no costumes, props, or set pieces, leaving them only the power of their physicality to bring the story to life. You’ll be amazed how two actors can pop between a full cast of characters as quick and seamless as a camera can change angles. Or how seemingly random departures into the fantasy realm of Middle Earth start to make PERFECT sense along the way!

Elaine Hendrix said, "This show is to die for, a must-see for your 411." If you're a fan of The Parent Trap you know Elaine Hendrix as Meredith, the would-be stepmom of the twins. She actually literally came to see this show in 2018 and loved it. For real.

The Parent Trap: Lord of the Twins Trilogy was developed at Go Comedy in 2015 and has been featured on many stages of New York City and Metro Detroit including a headlining spot in the 2022 Detroit Women of Comedy Festival.

Don’t miss this truly one-of-a-kind must-see-to-believe show!

5:30pm

Tickets: $15

Moyer & Monroe

Saturday night's 7:30pm show features three powerhouse Improv shows

Bird Box Players

Born when tasked with doing an improvised adaptation of the novel Bird Box, well before the movie became a sensation, the Birdbox Players present an improvised horror narrative full of intrigue, chaos, and a commitment to being extremely silly.

Starring Go Comedy! Alumni: Rj Cach, Alison Duffy, Lorin Kozlowski, Jess Kay, Jen Socia, and Tom Novik

Bottle Of Red

Margaret Edwartowski and Nancy Edwards, met at The Second City Detroit and upon realizing they were essentially the same person quickly became besties. For some stupid reason they never played as a two-person troupe until on fateful night in 2006. Bottle of Red was born, and the duo went to perform regularly at the Planet Ant. Since then they have played in many super fun festivals including DIF and the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival.

Moyer & Monroe

Maribeth Monroe (Workaholics, The Good Place, Bob Hearts Abishola) and Jaime Moyer (Modern Family, AP Bio, KC Undercover) have performed their two man improv show at theaters all over the country, including headlining spots at The Dallas Comedy Festival, Femprov Fest, Big City Improv Festival, and Out of Bounds. Combined they have over 25 years of improv experience, which is weird because they're both just 21 years old!

7:30pm

Tickets: $30

MAMA'S BOY with GARRETT FULLER

Go Comedy! Alumnus Garrett Fuller (Wayne County Lyfe) returns to Go Comedy! for the Saturday Late Show featuring three improv shows including:

Quicksand

Go Comedy! Alumni James Quesada & Julia Schroeder are a couple IRL (brag) and a seasoned duo on stage (BRAG!). As Quicksand, their blend of improv and clown has been called ‘child-like pure play’ and ‘joyfully absurd’. James & Julia are originally from Detroit and now in NYC where they continue to perform together regularly. Their improv credits include co-hosting the Wednesday Night Scene at The Peoples Improv Theater, winning the 2023 ‘Showdown: Night of Champions’ at QED Theater, and performing in festivals all over the country including most years in the Detroit Improv Festival. James and Julia are thrilled to be part of Homecoming at Go Comedy where they met and were once crowned ‘Improm King and Queen’ in 2016 which is no doubt their biggest credit.

Forever 15

Forever 15 is a two-person improv troupe from Ferndale, MI featuring Go Comedy! Resident Artists Joe Hingelberg and Travis Pelto. Their shows are wildly stupid, full of big characters, and are (allegedly) a good time. You can see them every Sunday in the Weekend Finale at Go Comedy! Improv Theater.

Mama’s Boy with Garrett Fuller

Mama’s Boy is a comedy group consisting of five women who play each improv show with a different male guest. These regular members of Mama's Boy are - Nancy Edwards (Writer Comedy Central’s Detroiters, Bravo After Hours), Maribeth Monroe (Bob Hearts Abishola, Workaholics), Jaime Moyer (Disney’s KC Undercover, Parks & Recreation), Nyima Funk and Amy Phillips.

The ladies all met at The Second City Detroit and reassembled in Los Angeles. They performed monthly at Second City Hollywood for over five years. Just some of their “Mama’s Boys” include Wayne Brady, Tim Meadows, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, George Wendt, Keegan-Michael Key, Sam Richardson, Marc Evan Jackson, Paul F. Tompkins, Matt McGorry, Scott Adsit, Kevin Dorff, Steven Yeun, Aasif Mandvi, Mike O’Brien, Jack McBrayer - the list goes on.

Mama's Boy at Go Comedy! will feature Jaime Moyer, Maribeth Monroe and Nancy Edwards. With special guest Garrett Fuller (Wayne County Lyfe)

9:30pm

Tickets: $30

Sunday, August 13

Go Comedy! Launch Group Reunion Event

Since 2008, Go Comedy! has fostered the next generation of its future Resident Company members in the theater's Launch Group troupes. Since that time there have been more than 15 Launch Groups whose members have gone on to become current members of the Resident Company and Go Comedy! Alumni. On Sunday, August 13, Go Comedy! Will welcome back members of ALL of the theater's launch groups for two reunion shows at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

7:00pm & 9:00pm

Tickets: $15

Tickets to all Go Comedy! Shows are available online at www.gocomedy.net. Performances take place at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre, 261 E Nine Mile Road in Ferndale.

Homecoming Week Improv Workshops

In 2009, Go Comedy! created Go U! The Improv Academy, a home for Improv Education and workshops, training nearly 1,000 students through classes and workshops in Ferndale and throughout Michigan. Homecoming Week will feature four amazing workshops taught by Go Comedy! Alumni James Quesada and Jaime Moyer.

Saturday, August 12

Going From Good To Great - James Quesada

1:00pm - 3:30pm

Using the concept of ‘Head, Heart, and X-Factor’, this workshop will provide you with tools of self-evaluation and goal-setting to help you take your talents to the next level. We will run through a gauntlet of games and playing styles designed to showcase your strengths and challenge your comfort zones. We’ll sharpen up your skills and leave you with a clear idea of how to keep growing as an actor, clown, and comedian.

The Brush-Up - Jamie Moyer

1:00pm - 3:30pm

This workshop will serve as a blessed reminder to go back to the basics, and elevate them! Jaime will be side coaching and working tried and true exercises to remind any improviser, regardless of training to this point, to live in POV, character, details, and staying away from plot. A great refresher class for seasoned improvisers or newly minted ones alike!

Character Wheel w/ a Side of Specifics - Jaime Moyer

4:00pm - 6:30pm

In this workshop we will work on ways to create and sustain characters in the moment. Through details and heightening this course will help you play anyone but yourself. We will also get down to the business of specificity! Scenes and characters always improve when you add certain details to the mix. This workshop will entail a lot of feedback and notes on your scenes, which will bring each attendant to a heightened awareness of what works well and why. And together we will create new characters you've never ever seen and/or played before!

Sunday, August 13

Ladies Love Improv - Jaime Moyer

1:00pm - 3:30pm

This workshop is for female identifying attendants only. We will work on strong initiations, committing to character, game, and extreme yes-and. A must for the improviser who finds herself looping into the same character norms time and again! We'll break that mold, and a glass ceiling or two while we are at it!

Physicality And Movement - James Quesada

4:00pm - 6:30pm

In the absence of costumes, props, and set design, improvisers rely heavily on physicality to create a captivating show… and yet improvisers often find themselves trapped in ‘talking heads’ scenes without much visual depth or action. This workshop is designed to take you out of your head and get you actively engaged in the world of the scene. We will explore gesture, mime, ‘landmarking’, silence, tension, surrealism, subtlety and cartoonery as we tap into your sense of play from a place of complete physical presence.

Registration for each Homecoming Improv Workshop is $40 and available online at GoComedy.net. Workshop space is limited and may sell out quickly.