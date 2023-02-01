Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gilda's Laughfest Opens Volunteer Registration

The festival is set for March 8-12.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Celebrating 13 years of laughter, Gilda's LaughFest is in need of volunteers to support this year's festival set for March 8-12. There are numerous ways volunteers can help leading up to and during the festival. There is no minimum requirement in terms of amount of time or number of events needed to volunteer.

General volunteers can help with ushering, ticket-taking and wayfinding. Specialized volunteers are needed to photograph events (Photo & Social Media Team); run audio, video and lights (Production Team); help staff directly with administrative tasks (Office Team); move supplies and people (Transportation Team); collect donations at festival events (High Five Team); and more.

Those interested in volunteering can register at laughfestgr.org/volunteer/. Both new and returning volunteers can register through Feb. 21.

Volunteers will need to participate in pre-festival virtual/online training. Orientation will be provided for all new volunteers. Additional training for select teams are scheduled throughout February. Volunteers will be able to sign up for shifts at festival events beginning Feb. 1. This year LaughFest's volunteer program is presented by Old National Bank.

"At Old National, LaughFest is one of the highlights of the year. We have team members who volunteer as well as attend some of the shows," said Drew Ysseldyke, Market President, Old National Bank. "We are thrilled to be able to provide support to LaughFest and the work Gilda's Club is doing in Grand Rapids,"

Shows and entertainers announced for the 13th annual LaughFest include: Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, the Clean Comedy Showcase, D.J. Demers, Daphnique Springs, Mike Vecchione, and returning festival favorites.

LaughFest 2023, presented by Gun Lake Casino, will include nearly 50 free and ticketed shows in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland's Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, www.ticketmaster.com (search LaughFest) in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office. Proceeds from LaughFest and LaughFest's High Five Campaign benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.



