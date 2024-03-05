Gilda's LaughFest Kicks Off This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gilda's LaughFest kicks off on Wednesday, March 6, with the family-friendly event, LaughFest: Night at the Museum,” at 6 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Other opening day events include, Cancer Survivors Showcase (7 p.m.) at Midtown, Drums for All with Josh Dunigan, (7 p.m.) at LowellArts, and What Makes You Smile Art Exhibit (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Gilda's LaughFest 2024 will include more than 40 free and ticketed shows at over a dozen venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Wayland's Gun Lake Casino. The 14th annual Gilda's LaughFest will feature headliners Tammy Pescatelli, Josh Johnson, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Demetri Martin. Other events and shows include: Clean Comedy Showcase, LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars, KaraJOKEe, Pop Scholars Improv, River City Improv, In the Key of Comedy, and The Dirty Show.

Proceeds from Gilda's LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, and LaughFest's High Five Campaign benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

“We are grateful for Gun Lake Casino and all of our community partners who support the Gilda's Club mission and take part in LaughFest, which raises awareness and funds for the free cancer and grief emotional health programs we offer at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids,” said Wendy Wigger, president of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. “The national headliner acts and the local West Michigan artists we've lined up for this year's LaughFest are sure to bring out the laughter in everyone.”