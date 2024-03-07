Gilda's LaughFest Continues With Tammy Pescatelli and Clean Comedy Showcase This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The second day of Gilda's LaughFest features Tammy Pescatelli on Thursday, March 7 (5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) at Gun Lake Casino in Wayland. The Clean Comedy Showcase also has two shows (7 p.m. and 8 p.m.) at Dr. Grins in the B.O.B.

Gilda's LaughFest 2024 includes more than 40 free and ticketed shows at over a dozen venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Wayland's Gun Lake Casino. The 14th annual Gilda's LaughFest will feature headliners Pescatelli, Josh Johnson, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Demetri Martin. Other events and shows include: Clean Comedy Showcase, LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars, KaraJOKEe, Pop Scholars Improv, River City Improv, In the Key of Comedy, and The Dirty Show.

Proceeds from Gilda's LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, and LaughFest's High Five Campaign benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.