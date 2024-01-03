Farmers Alley Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS By Karen Zacarias

Continuing a season of critically acclaimed productions and sold out performances (Working: a Musical and Every Brilliant Thing), Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to bring the fast-paced and hilarious Native Gardens to Southwest Michigan audiences this January and February.

Sharpen those garden shears! In this brilliant new comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies that spiral into an all-out border dispute, exposing two couples' notions of race, class, privilege ... and taste.

Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to well-established D.C. couple Virginia and Frank. Tania yearns to transform her yard into a free-form haven for native plants and wildlife while, next door, Frank prides himself on his meticulously maintained and prize-winning English garden.

With an impending barbecue for Pablo's new colleagues at the end of the week, a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line puts these two conflicting visions on a collision course and the (garden) gloves come off as Tania and Frank vie for backyard superiority. Assumptions are exposed and expectations are overturned as these two couples struggle to protect their gardens (and their dignity). The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose!

Bringing this production to life is an incredible cast of performers, including a few Farmers Alley Favorites! The theatre is thrilled to welcome back critically-acclaimed actor and playwright Paul Stroili as Frank Butley. Paul, whose play A Jukebox for the Algonquin enjoyed a record-breaking run at Jeff Daniels' Purple Rose Theatre last summer, was last seen in Farmers Alley Theatre's productions of A Doll's House Part 2 and The Lifespan of a Fact. Opposite Paul (following her tour-de-force solo performance in Becoming Dr. Ruth last season) is nationally-renowned physical comedienne Diane Marie Wasnak as Virginia Butley. Joining them are Amber Lee Ramos and Eduardo Curley as Tania and Pablo Del Valle.

This regional premiere production is helmed by Chicago based director Christopher Llewyn Ramirez. Originally from Texas, he has led numerous Popular Productions including Little Shop of Horrors and The Goodman Theatre's wildly popular and extended LUCHA TEOTL this past fall.

Christopher says, “About 7 years ago I caught wind of Karen Zacarias' new play, Native Gardens. After reading it, I was immediately struck by how smart, funny, and poignant the piece was. I love that none of the characters in Native Gardens are fully wrong or right. It's a perfect reflection of who we are as humans — complex, and with layers and flaws. I love the Butleys. I also love the Del Valles. Both are well intentioned people that are trying to live their lives the best they can... AND, they also say and commit acts that are very questionable. Notice, I used the word “AND” as opposed to “BUT.” I do so because “BUT” implies that we live in a world that is black and white, “AND” gives room for multiple things being true at the same time. What happens when you put a true depiction of adults fighting over a property line on stage? You get comedy, live and in living color.”

Farmers Alley Theatre's Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch adds, “Native Gardens is a hilarious comedy with biting, witty humor and lots of heart. We are thrilled to bring back audience favorites like Diane and Paul while introducing our audiences to some phenomenal new actors as well. Zacarias' dialog and pacing brings the triumphs and struggles of both couples to life with such skill that you'll be laughing on the edge of your seat. I can't think of a better play than Native Gardens to ring in 2024 and the rest of our sixteenth season.”

This hysterical comedy was written by Mexican-American playwright Karen Zacarias. One of American Theatre Magazine's most produced playwrights of 2023-2024, Zacarias' work has been performed all over the country, including at the Kennedy Center, The Goodman Theatre, La Jolla, Cleveland Playhouse, and many more. Native Gardens is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Native Gardens runs for just two weekends from January 25 through February 4, 2024. Tickets start at $40. $10 rush tickets are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability, theatergoers must be present at the box office). Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Preview performance tickets on Thursday, January 25th are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.