Detroit Repertory Theatre to Present ANNABELLA IN JULY in March

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will continue its 67th season with magical comedy Annabella in July by Richard Strand. The show opens Friday, March 15, 2024 with a champagne reception and runs through May 5, 2024. Performances are four times a week, Friday at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM & 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM.

Annabella in July follows Vanessa and Brian who, to celebrate their 20th anniversary, take a road trip in hopes of reinvigorating a flagging marriage. Lost in the California mountains, they arrive at the restaurant of a ski lodge in the middle of July. The restaurant is open for business although Vanessa and Brian appear to be its only customers. Three locals encountered by the couple – the owner of the lodge, a teenage waitress, and a resident ski-bum with a French accent – recognize Vanessa as their very dear friend Annabella, even though Vanessa’s shy, mousy personality is nothing like the descriptions of the amazing, vivacious and magical Annabella. However, in trying to assert that she is in no way like Annabella, Vanessa discovers her own magical powers – powers that could either save or destroy her twenty-year marriage.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre welcomes returning actors Annabelle Young, Antoine McKay, and Samer Ajluni, and Detroit Rep newcomers, Rosie DeSantis and X’ydee Alexander.

A skilled team of designers, stage managers, and directors bring this magical fantastical comedy to life. The production is directed by Executive Artistic Director, Leah Smith.

Richard Strand is an award winning playwright who originates from Michigan. He taught Stagecraft, History of Theatre, and Playwriting at Mt. Saint Antonio College in California, where he now lives with his wife. Strand is the playwright behind the Rep’s critically acclaimed shows Buzz, Butler (now titled Ben Butler), and The Realization of Emily Linder. Annabella in July first premiered at North Coast Repertory Theatre in 2022.

Tickets to Annabella in July can be purchased online at www.DetroitRepTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 313-868-1347. General admission tickets are $30, advance tickets $25, and the Detroit Rep offers numerous options for ticket subscriptions and group discounts.

The show kicks off with an Opening Night Champagne Celebration on Friday, March 15th, 2024 at 8PM.

