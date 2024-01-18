Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Present PHOTOGRAPH 51 About Scientific Hero Rosalind Franklin

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company will present the Michigan premiere of Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, a captivating and thought-provoking play that tells the story of unsung scientific hero Rosalind Franklin, at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA Feb. 9-18.

Set in the 1950s, the play explores the intense competition among scientists as they race to unravel the secrets of the double helix structure of DNA, the biological organism containing each individual's genetic code. At the heart of the story is Franklin, a brilliant and determined scientist whose work is overlooked and undervalued due to her gender.

"Rosalind's passion to discover and seek out the unknown is familiar to me. Her fight and endurance in pursuit of a technological breakthrough against cultural restraints and pressure teaches me," said director Kennikki Jones-Jones. "I love that she is rooted in truth, that she was a real woman who walked this Earth, and I am grateful that I get to share her story with the world."

With wit and passion, Photograph 51 takes the audience on a journey through the exhilarating and often treacherous world of scientific discovery and raises important questions about the nature of scientific progress, the role of women in science and the ethics of scientific competition.

"Although set in the 1950s, the story still resonates today, especially as we see more and more women entering STEM careers and fighting for the same understanding and recognition as their male counterparts," said Andrew Papa, chair of Detroit Mercy's Department of Performing Arts.

Photograph 51 runs six performances Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Detroit. Purchase tickets online at Click Here or by calling the DMTC ticket office at 313-993-3270.

The DMTC ticket office is open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., and is located on Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Individual ticket prices are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty, staff and alumni, $10 for veterans and students (ages 4-college). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Rusk at 313-993-3273.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Feb. 9 | Opening Night Reception & Celebration: Join the cast and crew after the show to celebrate the opening performance of Photograph 51. Sponsored by Thomas E. Page '71, '76.

Feb. 10 | High School Night: Free tickets for any current high school students! Call 313-993-3270 or email theatre@udmercy.edu for tickets.

Feb. 11 | Breaking Barriers, Building Opportunity: Join us for an engaging exploration of the remarkable women in STEM, echoing the legacy of Rosalind Franklin, whose groundbreaking contributions resound through the corridors of scientific history. Led by Stephanie Conant, chair of the Department of Biology at University of Detroit Mercy. Presented as a part of the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project.

Feb. 16 | University of Detroit Mercy College of Engineering & Science Night at the Theatre

Feb. 17 | Detroit Mercy Winter Blast Special! All tickets $10.

Feb. 18 | Closing Performance

About Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre that entertains and awakens the imagination. Now in its 53rd season, it serves as an integral training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future. The ticket office is located in Briggs Building, Room 121 on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Purchase tickets online at Click Here or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. Learn more at: www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre.

About University of Detroit Mercy

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience. For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.