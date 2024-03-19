Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detroit Mercy Theatre Company will present the raucous comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)[revised][again] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA April 12-21.

The fast-paced, irreverent comedy sees three student actors tasked with putting on the complete catalogue of William Shakespeare in under two hours and features a mix of slapstick humor, clever wordplay, and audience participation.

"It has been refreshing to see what new perspectives and ideas the actors want to integrate, in addition to the overall vision and direction I want to see for the show," said chair of the Department of Performing Arts and director Andrew Papa. "I guess that's what I'm most excited about: seeing what new things we can bring to this show to make it (and the works of William Shakespeare) accessible to 2024 audiences. That, and the fact that it's just so knock-down, drag out hilarious. Whether you love Shakespeare or can't stand him, everyone will find something to love in this hilarious play."

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)[revised][again] runs six performances April 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Detroit. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the DMTC ticket office at 313-993-3270.

The DMTC ticket office is open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., and is located on Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Individual ticket prices are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty, staff and alumni, $10 for veterans and students (ages 4-college). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Rusk at 313-993-3273.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

April 12 | Opening Night Reception & Celebration: Join the cast and crew after the show to celebrate the opening performance of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)[revised][again]. Sponsored by Thomas E. Page '71, '76.

April 13 | College of Liberal Arts and Education Night and UDM Accepted Students Night: Free tickets for any student accepted to the University of Detroit Mercy for fall 2024 and their family. Call 313-993-3270 or email theatre@udmercy.edu for tickets. Reception following the performance sponsored by UDM's Language and Cultural Training Program, Department of English, Department of Communication Studies and Department of History.

April 14 | Let's Talk Shakespeare: How a nobody from Stratford-upon-Avon came to be the world's most famous playwright. Led by Heather Hill of the Department of English at University of Detroit Mercy. Presented as part of the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project.

April 19 | Community Night: All tickets $10.

April 21 Closing Performance

About Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre that entertains and awakens the imagination. Now in its 53rd season, it serves as an integral training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future. The ticket office is located in Briggs Building, Room 121 on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. Learn more at: www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre.

About University of Detroit Mercy

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience.