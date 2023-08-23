DRIVING MISS DAISY & More Set for Tipping Point Theatre 16th Season

Tipping Point Theatre has unveiled its 16th theatrical season, launching on October 4, 2023, with the 1988 beloved classic Driving Miss Daisy, followed by the comedic Hallmark spoof A Very Northville Christmas, the Michigan premiere of The Chinese Lady, and concludes with The Squirrels. TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

"After a successful and challenging 'interim' season, I am so excited to introduce our 'inaugural' season with something for everyone" proclaims TPT Producing Artistic Director, Julia Glander. "Changes abound with any new experience, and that is what I was thinking about as we chose the new season. It was important for me to reference our new mission, vision, values, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and include these thoughts as we move forward."

The season launches on October 4th with the 1988 Pulitzer Prize-winning Alfred Uhry classic, Driving Miss Daisy. In the Deep South in 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement, Daisy Wertham, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, recently demolished another car. Her son, Boolie, informs her that from now on she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. He hires Hoke, a thoughtful, unemployed black man. She regards him with disdain and he in turn, is not impressed with her patronizing tone and latent prejudice. In a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer and more dependent on each other. In this beloved memory play, the "transporting of Daisy" takes on new meaning as Hoke and Daisy navigate their relationship and a new era in the South. "Driving Miss Daisy is a period piece that will stand the test of time" states the show's Director, Brian Taylor. "It's a story about two people who both need direction and support from each other to get to where they need to be in life. Their differences are what make them the same in the grand scheme of things. I think that it's unique that these characters are having such life changing perspective shifts in their later years, during a time in which race, politics, gender roles and religion weren't discussed as freely. I see this play as more than a story about a jolly driver and his wiry, high-strung passenger. This story is about a commonality of pain that we all share and that we can all learn and grow from."

The season continues on November 22nd with a hilarious, Northville-specific holiday spectacular by Robert Hawlmark, A Very Northville Christmas. "If you like to laugh, this one is for you," states director John Lepard. "Think of a Hallmark movie set in Northville with plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes!" A professional woman running in the fast lane of the big city corporate world journeys back to her home town of Northville, MI on a mission for her boss. When she runs into a handsome acquaintance from high school, she's forced to evaluate her life and priorities. Hot cocoa, light parades and romance collide. This side-splitting spoof is for every Hallmark movie lover, hater and everyone in between. It's full of small-town charm, big city dreams, romance and family life all set in charming downtown Northville. A Hawlmark original.

Beginning February 7, 2024, the Michigan premiere of Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady. Afong Moy is fourteen years old when she's brought to the United States from Guangzhou Province in 1834. Allegedly the first Chinese woman to set foot on U.S. soil, she has been put on display for the American public as "The Chinese Lady." For the next half-century, she performs for curious white people, showing them how she eats, what she wears, and the highlight of the event: how she walks with bound feet. As the decades wear on, her celebrated sideshow comes to define and challenge her very sense of identity. Inspired by the true story of Afong Moy's life, we see a dark, poetic yet whimsical portrait of America through the eyes of a young Chinese woman. Compelling, profound, and sharply funny, it poses a question: when we look, do we really see? "Over a year ago I saw this stunning new play in Chicago" said TPT Producing Artistic Director, Julia Glander. "I wanted to bring this experience to Northville, give representation to our growing Asian population, and offer something in which we could explore the unknown. This play, directed by the insightful Jasmine Rivera, will do that and more."

Next, opening on April 10th, another Michigan premiere with Robert Askins's The Squirrels; a fast paced, witty dark comedy for our times (by the playwright of the Tony Award nominated play Hand to God). Sciurus, the patriarch of a family of gray squirrels, has collected enough nuts to last ten winters. When a group of starving fox squirrels begs him to share his hoard of food, animosity erupts into ferocious war. The Squirrels is an experience like no other; a wild ride about a family of squirrels (yes, squirrels) as they face the challenges of climate change and the changes amongst their scurry - no creature comes out unscathed! This production will be directed by Julia Glander and is recommended for mature audiences only.

The 16th Season will also include a musical (yet to be determined)! Additional information will be posted on the Tipping Point website at Click Here. Stay tuned!

Visit Click Here for exact performance dates and times.

Driving Miss Daisy: October 4-29, 2023. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on September 6, 2023.

A Very Northville Christmas: November 29 through December 23, 2023. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on November 1, 2023.

The Chinese Lady: February 7 through March 3, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on January 17, 2024.

The Squirrels: April 10 through May 5, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on March 13, 2024.

A musical (TBD): Details will be posted on our website as they develop.

