DIVA ROYALE Extends at The Purple Rose Theatre Company

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has announced the extension of their hit comedy, “Diva Royale” by Jeff Daniels. Also, Friday matinees have been added to the weekly run. Extension tickets are on sale now. Also worth noting, there are two casts for “Diva Royale”. If you have seen one cast, come back and see the other!

First staged at The Purple Rose in 2018, “Diva Royale” is an evening of side-splitting hilarity that follows three midwestern stay-at-home moms whose love for Céline Dion makes them plan a last minute trip to New York City. With the return of the original cast, this crowd pleasing comedy is guaranteed to make you laugh ’til you cry.

This production of “Diva Royale” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Extension performances of “Diva Royale” run from Wednesday, January 3 through Saturday, March 2, 2024. Performances Days/Times- Wednesdays 3pm, Thursdays 3pm, Fridays 3pm & 8pm, Saturdays 3pm & 8pm, and Sundays 2pm.

Directed by Jeff Daniels, Assistant Directed by Lucas Daniels, with Intimacy Director, Alexis Black, the cast features Connor Allston (Clinton Township), Caitlin Burt (Farmington), Caitlin Cavannaugh (Manchester), Rusty Mewha (Plymouth), Rhiannon Ragland (Flint), Kristin Shields (Ann Arbor), Kate Thomsen (Portage), and Meghan VanArsdalen (Ann Arbor). Set design by Brian D. Dambacher, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Shelby Newport, lighting by Stephen Sakowski and Dana L. White, and sound by Robert W. Hubbard. Karen Anne George is the stage manager.

“Diva Royale” playwright and director, Jeff Daniels’ career as an actor, playwright, musician, and director, spans nearly 50 years in the industry. For his acting, Jeff has been nominated for five Golden Globes, five Emmys (winning for “Newsroom” and “Godless”) and three Tonys. He has written twenty full length plays that have world premiered at The Purple Rose. His “Onstage & Unplugged” performances have wowed audiences on The Purple Rose stage with the fundraising proceeds going directly to the PRTC. Jeff’s directing credits include the PRTC production of Lanford Wilson’s “The Hot L Baltimore” (1997) and two of his own plays, “Boom Town” (1998) and now “Diva Royale”. On film, Jeff wrote, directed, and starred in two independent features: “Escanaba in da Moonlight” (2001) and “Super Sucker” (2002), both shot in Michigan.

The production sponsors for “Diva Royale” are Chelsea State Bank, CMRG and Secret Crisis Comics. Underwriting support for the season comes from Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include JTV and Michigan Radio.