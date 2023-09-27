DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Comes to Miller Auditorium

The performance is on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 4 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024

DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Comes to Miller Auditorium

DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Comes to Miller Auditorium

Disney Concerts has announced Disney Princess: The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney's iconic princesses. These beloved songs come alive on stage performed by acclaimed Broadway and television stars at Miller Auditorium on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at millerauditorium.com 24/7 or at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon -6 p.m. in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300.  

 

The 2024 cast will feature Lissa deGuzman (‘Jasmine' in Broadway's Aladdin, Wicked), Syndee Winters (‘Nala' in Broadway's The Lion King, Hamilton), and Anneliese Van Der Pol (Broadway's final ‘Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, Disney Channel star of “That's So Raven” and “Raven's Home”), as well as Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) and Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees).  

 

Since its debut in Saudi Arabia and its inaugural US tour throughout the 2021-2022 season, Disney Princess: The Concert will have visited 18 countries on 5 continents prior to the new US 2024 leg, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, China and Thailand.  Additionally, Disney Princess: The Concert has performed with the legendary Boston Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. 

 

As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, as these Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” and “How Far I'll Go.”  The 2024 tour includes new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney's greatest heroes and villains.  Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic. 

 

Disney Princess: The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.   




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Oakland University to Present ¡FARSA/FARCE! (An Affair Of International Laughter) Photo
Oakland University to Present '¡FARSA/FARCE! (An Affair Of International Laughter)

Join Oakland University for an evening of hilarious physical and verbal comedy with ¡Farsa/Farce! (An Affair Of International Laughter). Directed by David Gram, this production brings together two international playwrights to explore issues of gender, identity, sexuality, and class. Find ticket information and the performance schedule.

2
Gregory Porter Is Coming To The Detroit Opera House December 22 Photo
Gregory Porter Is Coming To The Detroit Opera House December 22

Gregory Porter announces his first-ever holiday album, plus a stop on his tour in Detroit! Don’t miss Gregory Porter live at the Detroit Opera House on Friday, December 22.

3
THE GIFT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre Photo
THE GIFT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre presents the world premiere of THE GIFT featuring Robert Newman. This spellbinding drama about one woman’s extraordinary ability to see the future runs one weekend only, September 21 - 24. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Broadway Jersey Boy, Matt Bogart, Stages Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons Tribute At The Photo
Broadway Jersey Boy, Matt Bogart, Stages Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons Tribute At The Encore

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the first tribute concert of their 15th Anniversary Season, paying homage to the iconic Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Players Guild of Dearborn (9/15-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
Miller Auditorium (3/26-3/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/02-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Fisher Theatre (9/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
Miller Auditorium (5/14-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silent Sky
Hilberry Gateway (9/29-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You