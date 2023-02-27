Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month

The performance is on March 18, 2023.

Feb. 27, 2023 Â 
Highly acclaimed Country music group Lonestar will perform its melodic favorites at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 18.

The group has sold more than 10 million albums since its national launch in 1995, with 10 number-one country hits like "No News," "Come Crying to Me" and "Amazed." Lonestar's newest album, TEN to 1, takes a fresh look at all 10 of its chart-topping songs. The group also has several Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards.

Known for merging its country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar is comprised of Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar).

Lonestar celebrates 30 years of country rocking in 2022.

"We've all played these songs live so much that we've morphed them over the years and play them a little bit differently," Sams said. "In re-recording them, it was taking all the different things that we have done and harnessing it into the best direction for today.

"It's amazing that we're still standing and putting on great shows after all these years. The fans are still coming out night after night to see us and hear our music. That's almost 30 years of touring, and I can't tell you how grateful I am-and I've never once taken it for granted."

Millington, Mich. native Waylon Hanel will be opening for Lonestar. A self-taught musician, he is named after the legendary Waylon Jennings and plays in his famous namesake's outlaw country style.

Tickets are $40 to $50. They are available online at tickets.thefim.org, by calling 810-237-7333 or by visiting FIM Whiting Auditorium or FIM Capitol Theatre Ticket Centers.ï»¿




