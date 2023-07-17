Circle Theatre Presents August Wilson's MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, presents Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on the Main Stage in 2023.

It's 1927 and Ma Rainey, the “Mother of the Blues,” is recording new sides of old favorites in a rundown studio in Chicago. Fiery and determined, Ma Rainey fights to retain control over her music, while her cocky trumpet player Levee dreams of making his own name in the business. More than music goes down in August Wilson's riveting portrayal of rage, racism, self-hatred and exploitation.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Will Gearring, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. The show runs August 10-12 | 16-20 | 23-26, with August 20 being a matinee showing. Tickets are available for $30 - $34 at Click Here!

This season, Circle Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Blithe Spirit, Pippin, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. For more information on Circle Theatre's 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here.

For 70 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.