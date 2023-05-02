Circle Theatre Is Bringing The British Invasion To West Michigan

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will celebrate the british artistry of the Rolling Stones, Beatles, Kate Bush, Culture Club, Wham!, Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield and more in The British Invasion, directed by Nubia Gomez. Come experience the cultural phenomenon that unleashed a creative music explosion that would change American rock and pop music forever.

This event is sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, a firm that provides client-focused, proactive legal and business counsel to clients of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 companies to closely held businesses and high net worth individuals. With more than 230 attorneys working in 14 industry groups and 26 specialized practice areas, Warner can meet the legal needs of clients operating throughout North America and around the world.

Join in on May 8, July 17, and September 11, 2023 to experience The British Invasion. Tickets are $20, with performances located inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Summer Concert Series, 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.