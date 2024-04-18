Circle Theatre Announces TICK, TICK...BOOM!, A RAISIN IN THE SUN And More for 72nd Season! 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will celebrate 72 years of operation this summer with their 2024 Season!

With diverse programming that includes plays (You Can't Take it With You and A Raisin in the Sun) , musicals (Tick, Tick.. Boom!, Monty Python's Spamalot, and Urinetown), a concert series (showcasing genres of music ranging from Prince, a time machine through jazz music, famous musical duos, and dance sensations), there's something for everyone.

Tickets range in price for each event, but are anywhere between $34-$20. All performances are located inside the Performing Arts Center on the beautiful campus of Aquinas College. Follow along with us on social media by connecting with us on our Instagram or Facebook pages.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2024 Season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org. You can also visit us in-person at the box office Mon-Fri 12-5pm.

About Circle Theatre

For 72 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.